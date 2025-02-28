Northampton bus driver spared jailed after beloved grandmother died when he ran red light

A Northampton bus driver has been spared jail after a beloved grandmother died when he ran a red light.

Timothy James Pott, of Ecton Park Road, appeared at Northampton Crown Court on Monday (February 24) for sentencing, after he pleaded guilty to causing death by dangerous driving.

The 55-year-old was driving a single-decker, Stagecoach bus in St James’ Road at around 8.30am on February 26, 2024, when he failed to stop at a red light.

The bus hit 75-year-old Brenda Hawes as she crossed at the pedestrian crossing on her way to work at a charity shop, where she volunteered.

Mrs Hawes, who was described by her family as very friendly and always there when people needed help or a listening ear, sadly died at the scene.

In a victim impact statement, Mrs Hawes’ husband of nearly 55 years, told the court that it was devastating to lose Brenda in this way.

In his statement, Mr Hawes said: “I still have times when my emotions take over. I miss her, our love and companionship in the 60 years since I met her at ballroom and old-time dancing lessons.

“We continued dancing until she died – going to tea dances twice a week. We all miss her greatly for her love and helpfulness. She worked at the RVS shop at Northampton General Hospital for 17 years and did voluntary work at three charity shops at various times.

“Brenda was very talented. She painted, crayoned and sketched pictures. Loved gardening, sewing, embroidery, counted cross stitch and knitted baby clothes and blankets for family’s new arrivals as well as friends and acquaintances’ grandchildren.

“Over the years we enjoyed walking together and had a lot of holidays in this country and around the world. Brenda had always said that she did not believe that we would ever go abroad but we travelled extensively.

“After 48 years living in our family home, with regret, I decided to sell our house. On one hand our home holds so many good memories of when our own family lived there and latterly came to stay. Also, our extended family and friends visiting for tea and a chat, or a meal.

“On the other, without Brenda’s company and our shared love and times together, it is almost unbearable at times to live in our home on my own.”

Detective Constable Lee Norton of the Serious Collision Investigation Unit added: “Holding a driving licence is both a privilege and a responsibility. Driving any vehicle needs your full attention but even more so when you’re a professional driver behind the wheel of a single-decker bus and entrusted to get people safely to their destination.

“No sentence will ever make up for Brenda’s death and I hope Timothy Pott is aware that his driving that day failed to meet the standard required and his lapse of concentration, no matter how brief it may have been, has left a family devastatingly heartbroken.”

Pott was sentenced to 24 months imprisonment, suspended for 16 months and disqualified from driving for five years. He will have to sit an extended re-test before he will be allowed to get back behind the wheel. He was also ordered to complete 10 rehabilitation days and 240 hours of unpaid work.