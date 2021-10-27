Northampton bus driver failed to stop after collision damaged BMW

A Northampton bus driver who failed to stop and report a collision has been fined by local magistrates.

Nikolay Gechev, aged 38, was at the wheel of a No.3 Stagecoach single-decker in Ring Way, Briar Hill, which damaged a BMW 3 series at around 2pm on March 18 this year.

Court documents showed Gechev, of Stagshaw Close, admitted failing to give details to the BMW’s owner and not reporting the accident to police within 24 hours when he appeared at Wellingborough Magistrates Court last week.

The No.3 bus was heading along Ring Way when the collision occurred

He was fined £270 for the single offence and also ordered to pay a £34 surcharge to fund victim services and £110 towards Crown Prosecution Service costs. He also had five points added to his driving record.

A spokesman for the bus operator said: "The safety of our passengers and all road users is our highest priority.