Northampton barbershop worker left in disbelief after 'random' man waves 'machete' in his face

A barbershop worker has been left in disbelief after a “random” man waved a “machete” in his face while he was at work at a Northampton hair salon.

The incident happened at Andrew’s Hair Salon in St Giles Street on Tuesday (April 22) at around 3.10pm.

Northamptonshire Police is investigating the incident in which they say “a man walked into the barber’s shop and brandished a knife at a member of staff before walking out”.

The worker, who wishes to remain anonymous, said the incident happened “quick” and was a “random” person, who he had never seen before.

He said: "Some lad just walked past the shop, I didn’t see him but the girl in the window said ‘oh there’s a lad starring in’. Then he walked in and I stood up thinking he wanted a hair cut, but he come in shut the door behind him then pulled a carrier bag out of his trousers and pulled a machete out, like a zombie knife then said ‘do you want it? Do you want to have a ******* problem?’.”

The worker asked the man who he was, which prompted him to put the knife away, back down his trousers, and walk out of the shop and back down the street. The worker said the knife was around “20 inches” in length, which he says is “basically a sword”.

He added: "It happened that quick, I couldn’t believe it had happened in the middle of the town centre. They didn’t have a balaclava on or a face covering. It was just so strange. I couldn’t believe it had happened, in broad daylight – it’s not London.

"It’s not like there were active arguments between me and someone else, there had been no altercations, it was just a random person I’d never seen in my life.”

The worker wanted to speak out about the incident to make sure people and business owners in the town are aware that it happened.

Witnesses or anyone with any information should contact Northamptonshire Police on 101 quoting incident number: 25000231120.