News you can trust since 1931
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV

Northampton Aldi employee allegedly assaulted after challenging customer about stealing meat

Police release CCTV clue

Carly Odell
By Carly Odell
3 hours ago - 1 min read
Updated 9th Mar 2023, 12:59pm

An Northampton Aldi employee was allegedly assaulted after challenging a customer about stealing meat.

The incident happened on Wednesday, February 22, between 8.30am and 8.55am at Aldi in Earl Street.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

A Northamptonshire Police spokeswoman said: “A man was challenged by a member of staff for stealing meat products and the man assaulted him.

Police believe this man could help with their enquiries. Photo: Northamptonshire Police.
Police believe this man could help with their enquiries. Photo: Northamptonshire Police.
Police believe this man could help with their enquiries. Photo: Northamptonshire Police.
Most Popular

“The man in the image could assist police with their enquiries.”

The man, or anyone who recognises him, should call Northamptonshire Police on 101, quoting incident number: 23000111966.