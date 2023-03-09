Northampton Aldi employee allegedly assaulted after challenging customer about stealing meat

An Northampton Aldi employee was allegedly assaulted after challenging a customer about stealing meat.

The incident happened on Wednesday, February 22, between 8.30am and 8.55am at Aldi in Earl Street.

A Northamptonshire Police spokeswoman said: “A man was challenged by a member of staff for stealing meat products and the man assaulted him.

Police believe this man could help with their enquiries. Photo: Northamptonshire Police.

“The man in the image could assist police with their enquiries.”