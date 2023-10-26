Northampton 19-year-old handed suspended sentence after admitting sexually assaulting teenage girl

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A 19-year-old Northampton man has been handed a suspended sentenced after he pleaded guilty to sexually assaulting a teenage girl.

Sami Alemu, of St Michael’s Road, appeared at Northampton Crown Court on October 11 to face sentencing after pleading guilty at the same court on August 22 this year.

The teenager was charged with one count of sexual assault relating to an incident in Northampton on July 29, 2021.

Northampton Crown Court

Talking after sentencing, lead investigator Detective Constable Jay White said: “Every woman and girl should feel safe when they are out in public and people like Sami Alemu are exactly the reason why many of them don’t. His behaviour that day was disgraceful and so I am pleased that we have achieved a conviction here and hope this sends a message to others like him.

“Finally, I want to commend the young woman in this case for her bravery. She has supported our investigation from start to finish and I hope that the conclusion of this process brings her some small comfort and the ability to move forward with her bright future.”