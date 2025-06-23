'No knives found' say police after report of man possibly carrying weapon in Northampton
Northamptonshire Police were called to the Drapery in Northampton town centre just after 1.30pm on Friday (June 20) after a member of the public reported seeing a group of men, with one possibly carrying a knife.
When officers arrived, all five men ran away. Police chased and detained them in different directions.
Stop searches found small amounts of cannabis but no weapons, say police.
One 19-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of using threatening or abusive language with intent to cause fear or provoke violence. He has been released under investigation while police carry out further inquiries.