No arrests made over Northampton nightclub stabbing as appeal continues

Police have made no arrests over a nightclub stabbing three weeks on from when the incident took place.

Between 3am and 4am on Sunday, September 15, a disturbance took place inside Balloon Bar in Bridge Street in which one man suffered a stab-type puncture wound to his neck and another had his cheek slashed.

Both were injured with unknown weapons, according to police.

Northamptonshire Police confirmed last month that the pair were making a recovery.

The man with the neck wound was taken to University Hospital Coventry where he underwent surgery after sustaining a deep wound.

The other injured man was taken to Northampton General Hospital as his face required a large amount of stitches.

Today (Tuesday) a spokeswoman for Northamptonshire Police said the force is still appealing for witnesses 23 days after the incident happened.

No arrests have yet been made.

Witnesses and anyone with information should contact Northamptonshire Police on 101, or Crimestoppers in confidence on 0800 555111.