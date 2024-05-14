Nine-year-old boy hospitalised after dog bite incident in Northampton alleyway

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A nine-year-old boy was hospitalised after a dog bite incident in a Northampton alleyway.

The incident happened in Piccadilly Close on April 28 between 10.35am and 12.35pm.

Police say the nine-year-old boy was bitten by a “muscular brown dog in the alleyway”.

A Northamptonshire Police spokeswoman added: “The boy’s injuries required hospital treatment but thankfully were not serious.”