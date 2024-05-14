Nine-year-old boy hospitalised after dog bite incident in Northampton alleyway

Carly Odell
By Carly Odell
Published 14th May 2024, 09:11 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now
A nine-year-old boy was hospitalised after a dog bite incident in a Northampton alleyway.

The incident happened in Piccadilly Close on April 28 between 10.35am and 12.35pm.

Police say the nine-year-old boy was bitten by a “muscular brown dog in the alleyway”.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

A Northamptonshire Police spokeswoman added: “The boy’s injuries required hospital treatment but thankfully were not serious.”

Police officers are now appealing for anyone who has information. Witnesses are asked to call Northamptonshire Police on 101, quoting incident number: 24000250398.