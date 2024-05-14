Nine-year-old boy hospitalised after dog bite incident in Northampton alleyway
A nine-year-old boy was hospitalised after a dog bite incident in a Northampton alleyway.
The incident happened in Piccadilly Close on April 28 between 10.35am and 12.35pm.
Police say the nine-year-old boy was bitten by a “muscular brown dog in the alleyway”.
A Northamptonshire Police spokeswoman added: “The boy’s injuries required hospital treatment but thankfully were not serious.”
Police officers are now appealing for anyone who has information. Witnesses are asked to call Northamptonshire Police on 101, quoting incident number: 24000250398.