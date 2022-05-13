3. ALFRED ROUSE

Rouse, known as the Blazing Car Murderer, was hanged at Bedford Gaol for the murder. Reports say Rouse attempted to to avoid huge child maintenance bills by faking his own death by bludgeoning to death an unknown hitchhiker — who has never been identified — then bundling the body into his Morris Minor and torching the vehicle in November 1930.

Photo: Northampton Chronicle & Echo