'Nightmare' at Northampton council flat block as residents report fights, drug use, and homelessness issues

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Residents at a Northampton council flat block say they are ‘living a nightmare’, claiming they can't sleep due to regular assaults, drug activity, and homeless people taking over their building.

Residents at Beaumont House, Cliftonville, including single parents escaping domestic violence, say they are feeling increasingly unsafe in their homes. They have reported fights in the car park, nightly arguments, and the presence of homeless individuals and drug users within the building.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

One resident, who wished to remain anonymous, said: “The situation is beyond a joke. I don’t sleep. It’s a nightmare.”

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Beaumont House, a former office block just off Billing Road, next to Northampton General Hospital, had stood vacant for many years but was transformed by Northampton Partnership Homes (NPH), West Northamptonshire Council’s house builders, into 60 council flats, officially opening its doors in September 2022.

Residents at Beaumont House in Cliftonville, just off the Billing Road, have voiced concerns over rising incidents of violence, drug use, and homelessness impacting their building.

Responding, a spokeswoman for NPH said: “We take the safety of our residents very seriously and residents deserve to feel safe in their homes. Our anti-social behaviour (ASB) team works closely with Northamptonshire Police to address ASB, and we will consider legal action against perpetrators when necessary.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Although we can’t give specific details of the ASB cases we are currently dealing with at Beaumont House, we would like to assure residents that we are taking those cases seriously and they are being addressed using all available options. We have installed temporary CCTV to monitor behaviour to help us address any concerns. Our team have been conducting regular visits with the police and have also carried out engagement events to encourage residents to talk with us and report any issues.

“Our team will continue to closely monitor ASB at Beaumont House. We have already instigated a partnership approach by referring our live anti-social behaviour cases to HASBAG (which is a multi-agency meeting with the Police, West Northants Council, and other relevant agencies).

“Northamptonshire Police have confirmed to us that they have not dealt with a stabbing incident at Beaumont House.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We would encourage residents to report any concerns to us. They can report anti-social behaviour online at www.nph.org.uk, in person at the Guildhall One Stop Shop, or by telephone (including outside of our normal business hours) to our Contact Centre on 0300 330 7003.”

A Northamptonshire Police spokeswoman added: “We are aware of the issues reported around Beaumont House in Cliftonville and have been working alongside our partners at Northampton Partnership Homes (NPH) to address and tackle the reported incidents.

“This work has included extra patrols in the area, the issuing of community protection and anti-social behaviour warning letters, and dedicated beat bus events for local residents to speak to their neighbourhood policing team.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“This has had some impact; however, we will continue working hard, alongside NPH, to ensure the enforcement activity in the area doesn’t let up.

“Anyone in the local area with any concerns is encouraged to contact us, either by speaking to a local police officer or by calling 101.”