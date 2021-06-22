Nicked as a parrot! Northamptonshire detectives hunt thieves who took beloved African Grey

Devastated owner Sarah White is offering a reward for the safe return of her beloved parrot after heartless thieves broke into her home.

Detectives from Northamptonshire Police are hunting the crooks who took Sky, a 20-year-old African Grey, on Friday (June 18).

And Sarah is convinced somebody must have seen — or heard — something as feisty Sky would not have gone quietly.

She said: "She would have put up a good fight. She’s not to be messed with.

"She doesn't fly and would've made a lot of noise.

"Her voice is very deep, almost like a man's voice. She makes very distinctive noises: she says, ‘come on‘ all the time.

"She says her name ‘Sky’ she sings ‘do do do’ and makes kissing noises."

Thieves broke into two homes in the tiny hamlet of Tusmore, close to RAF Croughton, on the Northamptonshire-Oxfordshire border between 8am and 3.25pm and also stole cash, a Gucci watch plus jewellery with extra sentimental value.

Two of Sarah's grandmother's rings were among the haul, which included an engagement ring which had diamonds and rubies in it dating back to the 1940s.

Sarah told the Banbury Guardian: "The thieves knew exactly what they were doing and went straight for the bedroom.

"The things that meant the world to me and would've been passed down to my daughter were stolen.

"But why take my parrot, that's an innocent animal? Why did they have to take my parrot? It's just unnecessary.

"We think she was bundled into a laundry basket and taken. She's nervous and scared.

"She has very distinctive markings — red on her tail and she's also missing several feathers on her neck and tummy area

"I’m absolutely devastated. I just want her back safe and sound."