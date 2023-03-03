Nicholas Billingham: Trial of former Northampton teacher Fiona Beal set to start in March

The trial of a former Northampton teacher accused of murder is set to start in March.

Fiona Beal, of Moore Street, Kingsley pleaded not guilty to murdering Nicholas Billingham when she appeared before Northampton Crown Court on August 12, 2022.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The 49-year-old will stand trial at the same court starting on either March 10 or March 13. The trial is listed to last three to four weeks, but is likely to be paused over Easter.

Nicholas Billingham.

Northamptonshire Police discovered a body buried in the back garden of a house in Kingsley on Saturday March 19, 2022 following a four-day dig. It was later confirmed to be Mr Billingham.

Former teacher, Beal, was charged with a single count of murder.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad