New retail crime team launched in a bid to make Northamptonshire 'hostile place for would-be offenders'

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A new retail crime team has been launched by Northamptonshire Police, in a bid to make the count a “hostile place for would-be offenders”.

The team, which was officially launched this week, is made up of police officers and civilian evidence gatherers and will continue the work of Operation Elegance.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The operation was rolled out in May last year in conjunction with the Northamptonshire Business Crime Partnership (NBCP), with the aims of better supporting victims of retail crime and bringing more offenders to justice.

Members of the new Retail Crime Team with representatives from Northamptonshire Business Crime Partnership.

According to police, in its first six months Operation Elegance resulted in a 56 percent year-on-year increase in the number of people charged, cautioned or given community resolutions for retail offences, and has also led to better relationships with the business community and retailers.

Since identified as innovative practice by inspectors from His Majesty’s Inspectorate of Constabulary and Fire and Rescue Services (HMICFRS), the project’s continued success has now seen the team made a permanent fixture within Northamptonshire Police.

Sergeant Sharan Wildman said: “The Retail Crime Team has been brought into being thanks to the amazing work of those involved in Operation Elegance, which has had excellent results in bringing prolific shoplifters to justice.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I’m looking forward to continuing our success with our partners at the Northamptonshire Business Crime Partnership, so we can carry on making our county a hostile place for would-be offenders, and supporting our many businesses, stores and their staff so they feel confident and safe at work.”

Alison Farr, NBCP crime manager, added: “The NBCP is delighted with the success of Operation Elegance and Northamptonshire Police’s response in launching a dedicated Retail Crime Team, which will continue to work closely with our pioneering retail crime evidence gatherers.

“We are very excited about this continued partnership, which is excellent news for all retailers across Northamptonshire. We look forward to furthering our good work, seeing more offenders prosecuted or diverted away from offending, all making Northamptonshire a safer place to shop and work.”