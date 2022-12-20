New data reveals the areas in Northampton where crime was most and least likely to be solved by police in 2022

Data shows crime detection rates across Northampton wards in 2022

New data has revealed where in Northampton police are most and least likely to solve crime.

Chronicle and Echo submitted a Freedom of Information (FOI) request to Northamptonshire Police asking which areas in Northampton had the highest and lowest crime detection rates between January 1 and December 1 this year.

The data showed that St Crispin had the highest crime detection rate in the town with 18 percent of cases being solved.

The lowest area in Northampton was Nene Valley with just 7.4 percent of cases being solved by officers.

Northamptonshire Police said: “The detail collected to respond specifically to your request is subject to the inaccuracies inherent in any large scale recording system. As a consequence, care should be taken to ensure data collection processes and their inevitable limitations are taken into account when interpreting the data.

“The figures provided therefore are our best interpretation of relevance of data to your request, but you should be aware that the collation of figures for ad hoc requests may have limitations and this should be taken into account when the data is used.

“If you decide to write an article / use the enclosed data we would ask you to take into consideration the factors highlighted in this document so as to not mislead members of the public or official bodies, or misrepresent the relevance of the whole or any part of this disclosed material.”

Click through our gallery to see the crime detection rates for 22 wards in our town.

1. St Crispins Police solved 18 percent of crime in St Crispins between January 1 and December 1 Photo: Google Photo Sales

2. Kingsthorpe Officers solved 17.7 percent of cases in Kingsthorpe Photo: Google Photo Sales

3. Castle ward Officers solved 17.4 percent of crimes in the Castle ward Photo: Google Photo Sales

4. Delapre Officers solved 15.3 percent of cases in Delapre Photo: Google Photo Sales