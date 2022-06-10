New data has revealed that drink spiking incidents at bars and clubs in Northampton town centre have drastically decreased.

Chronicle & Echo submitted a Freedom of Information request to Northamptonshire Police asking how many drink spikings had been reported at town centre establishments between January and May 2022.

Drink spiking was becoming a widespread issue in Northampton between September and December of last year, with police figures revealing that many young women were prime targets.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Six people have reported being spiked in Northampton town centre between January and May this year

This newspaper reported extensively on the situation in the town by telling the stories of multiple young women's experiences.

In response to the crime wave Northamptonshire Police launched Operation Kalon to investigate reports of drink-spiking, and Operation Kayak, which was set up to identify and prevent predatory behaviour in the night-time economy.

Despite police efforts, not one person was charged between September and December last year for drink spiking, according to a previous data set released by police.

The latest data

Between January and May of this year, there have been a total of six drink spiking reports in the town centre.

According to the data, one victim has declined or was unable to support action to identify an offender, and in the other five investigations no suspect has been identified by officers.

How does this compare to last year's spikings?

Between September and December last year, 79 people reported having their drink spiked or being spiked by way of injection.

Out of the 79 spiking reports, not one person had been charged.

This means there has been a 171 percent decrease of reported spikings this year (six) compared to last year (79)

Northamptonshire Police

A Northamptonshire Police spokeswoman said: "Northamptonshire Police launched Operation Kalon to investigate reports of drinkspiking, advising people of the need to take care of each other on nights out and be mindful of what and how much they are drinking.

"Northamptonshire Police also run Operation Kayak, which was set up to identify and prevent predatory behaviour in the night-time economy.