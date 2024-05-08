New data reveals difficulties of prosecuting suspected money laundering offences in Northampton

This newspaper submitted FOIs to Northants Police and WNC regarding reports of suspected money laundering in the town. Los Pollos Hermanos is a famous fictional money laundering operation from hit American TV show Breaking Bad.

New data has revealed how hard it is to gather evidence to prosecute suspected money laundering offences in Northampton.

This newspaper submitted a Freedom of Information (FOI) request to Northamptonshire Police asking for details surrounding operations into money laundering in the town.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The data highlighted trends in suspected money laundering activities within Northampton over the past five years.

Data

2020: 14 cases where victims declined or were unable to support actions to identify offenders related to suspected money laundering activities. This suggests potential challenges in gathering evidence or victim cooperation.

2021: 15 cases where the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) encountered evidential difficulties in prosecuting suspects for suspected money laundering. Additionally, one case highlighted challenges in evidential issues even when the victim supported the naming of a suspect by the police.

2022: Similar to the previous year, 15 cases involved the police naming suspects with victim support, yet evidential difficulties persisted in cases related to suspected money laundering. Additionally, one case concluded without identifying a suspect.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

2023: The number of cases increased to 19 where the police named suspects with victim support, but evidential challenges persisted. Furthermore, two cases concluded without identifying suspects, and one case saw an alternate offence being charged.

2024: This year has seen 14 cases where the police named suspects with victim support, but evidential challenges persisted in suspected money laundering cases. Additionally, 15 cases concluded without identifying suspects. Notably, four cases resulted in individuals being charged, indicating progress in legal action against suspected money laundering activities.

Overall, the data underscores persistent challenges in investigating and prosecuting suspected money laundering cases, with evidential difficulties often hindering progress. Despite efforts from law enforcement and victim support, a significant number of cases concluded without identifying offenders.

This newspaper previously asked police what type of businesses in the town were being looked into.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A police spokeswoman responded, saying: "We would never get drawn into speculative hearsay which could be highly damaging, let alone defamatory, towards a legitimate business. If, of course, someone is charged with such offences we would obviously publicise the details of the operation at the conclusion of any court case.”

This newspaper submitted a similar FOI to West Northants Council (WNC). The council said it ‘does not undertake its own investigations into money laundering, but if any suspicions of money laundering are noted during the council’s operations these may be reported to the National Crime Agency (NCA)’. Over the last three years, WNC stated that it has reported ‘five such cases to the NCA, which relate to the whole of the council’s area and not just Northampton’.

When asked about the nature of the reported cases, WNC responded: “We're unable to disclose details on specific cases.”

Regarding the determination of when to escalate suspicions of money laundering to the NCA, WNC said: “The council adheres to a stringent anti-money laundering policy, guided by protocols outlined by the NCA. We employ a robust framework to evaluate and escalate suspicions of money laundering, ensuring swift and appropriate action in alignment with regulatory standards.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad