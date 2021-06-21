New appeal in hunt for man on the run from Northamptonshire Police for four years

Police hunting a man on the run for more than four years have made a new appeal for help.

Zakaria Naim, aged 29, skipped bail after failing to turn up at Northampton Crown Court back in March 2017 in connection with an assault.

A Northamptonshire Police spokesman said: "A warrant for his arrest was issued after he failed to appear on March 3, 2017, in connection with a Section 4 Public Order offence in which a man was assaulted during an altercation on July 7, 2016.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Zakaria Naim has been on the run since skipping bail in 2017

"Naim has links to the Northampton area. Anyone who sees him or has information about his whereabouts should call on 101 using incident number 17000090981."