New anti-social behaviour officers on patrol in Northampton town centre as crime campaign continues

Many businesses and residents are feeling safer in Northampton town centre, say police commissioner and council after crackdown.

And now two new anti-social behaviour officers have been added thanks to the campaign by Northamptonshire Police, Fire and Crime Commissioner Danielle Stone and West Northamptonshire Council (WNC).

The new officers will be patrolling six days a week, including weekends when the town centre is at its busiest – and they will be focusing on young people. The aim is to stop low-level crime and anti-social behaviour.

The new officers have been funded by the Government’s ASB Action Plan.

From left to right: Scott Potter - Police Community Support Officer (PCSO), Gary Crook - Community Safety Operations Manager, PC Adam Perch, Cheryl Richards - Anti Social Behaviour Enforcement Officer, Danielle Stone - Northamptonshire Police, Fire and Crime Commissioner, Cllr Charlie Hastie - Cabinet Member for Housing and Communities , George Harper - Anti Social Behaviour Enforcement Officer, PS Rodney Williams, Catriona Eales - PCSO.

A spokesperson for WNC said: “While their approach prioritises education and early intervention, they are empowered to issue Fixed Penalty Notices where necessary, ensuring that the town centre remains a safe and welcoming space for all.

“Early feedback from residents and businesses has been positive and encouraging. Many have reported feeling safer and more confident in the town centre, with increased willingness to share intelligence and report incidents directly to the officers.”

Commissioner Danielle Stone said: “I want our town centres to be safe places that are welcoming to everyone. Anti-social behaviour has an enormous impact on people’s lives and livelihoods and funding these officers is one way that we can show we have listened to concerns about the issues that concern people in Northampton town centre and are tackling them head on. I am so pleased to be working in partnership with West Northamptonshire Council to make a difference to our county town.”

Councillor Charlie Hastie, cabinet member for housing and community safety at WNC, said: “It is great to be working closely with the Police, Fire and Crime Commissioner Danielle Stone on this initiative, focusing on making Northampton Town Centre a safer and more inviting place to all, and our two new ASB officers play a huge part in achieving this. Over the next 12 months they will be working together with the local neighbourhood policing team and businesses to help reduce anti-social behaviour in the town centre.”