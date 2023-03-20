Neighbourhood wardens find remnants of 'cannabis farm' in Northampton car park bins
The search is now on to find the culprits
Remnants of a ‘cannabis farm’ were found in bins situated in a Northampton neighbourhood car park.
Council wardens discovered the items in Thorplands on Friday (March 17).
West Northamptonshire Council tweeted: “Our neighborhood wardens spotted cannabis farm contamination of a recycling Euro Bin in the parking area between Great Holme Court and North Holme Court, Thorplands, and notified the local PCSOs.
“If you have any information, please email [email protected],” the tweet added.