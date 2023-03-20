News you can trust since 1931
Neighbourhood wardens find remnants of 'cannabis farm' in Northampton car park bins

The search is now on to find the culprits

Carly Odell
By Carly Odell
Published 20th Mar 2023, 09:14 GMT- 1 min read
Updated 20th Mar 2023, 09:14 GMT

Remnants of a ‘cannabis farm’ were found in bins situated in a Northampton neighbourhood car park.

Council wardens discovered the items in Thorplands on Friday (March 17).

West Northamptonshire Council tweeted: “Our neighborhood wardens spotted cannabis farm contamination of a recycling Euro Bin in the parking area between Great Holme Court and North Holme Court, Thorplands, and notified the local PCSOs.

“If you have any information, please email [email protected],” the tweet added.

What neighbourhood wardens found in car park bins.
