Necklaces, rings, a watch and pillowcases stolen from Northampton home during break-in

Offenders smashed a patio door to gain access to the property

Carly Odell
By Carly Odell
Published 26th Apr 2023, 08:56 BST- 1 min read
Updated 26th Apr 2023, 08:56 BST

Jewellery including necklaces, rings and a watch was stolen from a Northampton home during a break-in.

The incident happened in in Woodside Avenue sometime between April 6 and April 14.

Police investigation the incident say the offender or offenders smashed a patio door to gain entry and once inside, stole jewellery and pillowcases.

Items that were stolen from a property in Northampton.Items that were stolen from a property in Northampton.
Items that were stolen from a property in Northampton.
Witnesses or anyone who recognises the items pictured should call Northamptonshire Police on 101, quoting incident number: 23000223905