Necklaces, rings, a watch and pillowcases stolen from Northampton home during break-in
Offenders smashed a patio door to gain access to the property
Jewellery including necklaces, rings and a watch was stolen from a Northampton home during a break-in.
The incident happened in in Woodside Avenue sometime between April 6 and April 14.
Police investigation the incident say the offender or offenders smashed a patio door to gain entry and once inside, stole jewellery and pillowcases.
Witnesses or anyone who recognises the items pictured should call Northamptonshire Police on 101, quoting incident number: 23000223905