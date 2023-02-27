Nearly 140 drivers caught speeding in less than four hours on A43 in Northamptonshire

Nearly 140 drivers were caught speeding in less than four hours on a Northamptonshire road.

An unmarked van was in place on the A43 near Collyweston on Friday (February 24) between 11.25am and 3.10pm.

In that time, 138 were caught driving at a speed over the 30mph limit.

The unmarked van was in Collyweston on Friday (February 24). Photo: Safer Roads Team.

The safer roads team tweeted: “The unmarked van visited A43 Collyweston this afternoon to carry out #Fatal5 enforcement.

“A totally unacceptable 138 drivers chose to ignore all the signage and were caught exceeding the 30mph limit.”

Officers added that some drivers were caught driving “in excess of 50mph”.

Northamptonshire Safer Roads operations manager, Matt O’Connell previously said: “Speeding kills, it is as simple as that. Despite all the campaigns and warnings about speeding, it’s very disappointing to see that thousands of road users still choose to drive at excess or inappropriate speeds.”