■ These cases were heard by local magistrates on March 28

ANDREW THOMAS, aged 45, of Parkfield Road, Long Buckby, assaulted police officers, harassment, 120 hours unpaid work, surcharge to fund victim services £95, Crown Prosecution Service costs £85.

NIALL DAWSON, aged 22, of Ashby Road, Braunston, drink-driving; 200 hours unpaid work, surcharge £95, costs £85, disqualified for 29 months.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Northampton Magistrates' Court.

SAMUEL LUKE DUVAL, aged 25, of William Road, Long Buckby, drunk and disorderly; fined £40, surcharge £34, costs £85.

THOMAS HAMMOND, aged 21, of Portland Close, Daventry, possession of offensive weapon in public; 80 hours unpaid work, surcharge £95, costs £85.

SUKHWINDER DADRA, age 37, of Lennox Walk, Northampton, drink-driving; fined £369, surcharge £37. costs £85, disqualified for 20 months.

WILLIAM DARKWAH, aged 48, of Broadway East, Northampton, drink-driving; 70 hours unpaid work, surcharge £95, costs £85, disqualified for 40 months.

INNOCENT ANIEKAN UDOH, aged 42, of Sentinel Road, Northampton, drink-driving; fined £392, surcharge £39, costs £85, disqualified for 18 months.

MARIO ADAM, aged 27, of Semilong Road, Northampton, drove while disqualified; fined £190, surcharge £34, costs £85, six points.

CLASTON JUNIOR LATEEP GORDON, aged 19, of Medellin Hill, Northampton, drink-driving; fined £120, surcharge £34, costs £85, disqualified for 18 months.

RYAN OAKLEY, aged 24, of Victoria Road, Northampton, drink-driving; 12 weeks in prison suspended for 12 months, surcharge £128, costs £85, disqualified for 36 months.

RICHARD TREVOR PANNELL, aged 36, of Hawthorn Drive, Towcester, drink-driving; 200 hours out unpaid work, disqualified for 36 months.

RENETA IVANOVA ARNAUDOVA, aged 26, of High Street, Guilsborough, speeding; fined £123, surcharge £34, costs £90, three points.

GLENN JOHN BELLUSCI, aged 34, of The Briars, Northampton, failed to give information identifying a driver suspected of an offence; fined £660, surcharge £66, costs £90, six points.

DANIEL BOLGIAN, aged 49, of Abington Grove, Northampton, speeding; fined £220, surcharge £34, costs £90, three points.

VIKTORIJA BORODKINA, aged 32, of Thornfield, Northampton, speeding; fined £106, surcharge £34, costs £90, three points.

KAREN CARTER, aged 52, of Willis Way, Towcester, speeding; fined £220, surcharge £34, costs £90, three points.

JAMIE DORIS, aged 32, of Mortons Bush, Wootton, drove while using a mobile phone; fined £220, surcharge £34, costs £90, six points.

SPENCER MARK HARRISON, aged 53, of Newton Road, Duston, speeding; fined £116, surcharge £34, costs £90, three points.

TAKWANA HOVE, aged 43, of Peter Fursman Drive, Crick, speeding; fined £176, surcharge £34, costs £90, three points.

BRENDAN MARK McLAUGHLIN, aged 43, of Marshleys Court, Northampton, speeding; fined £440, surcharge £44, costs £90, five points.

GETU MIAH, aged 44, of Abington Avenue, Northampton, failed to give information identifying a drive suspected of an offence; fined £660, surcharge £66, costs £90, six points.

JAMES NEIGHBOUR, aged 46, of Kingsley Avenue, Daventry, speeding; fined £220, surcharge £34, costs £90, three points.

ARRON PARKINSON, aged 43, of Phipps Road, Woodford Halse, speeding, fined £100, surcharge £34, three points.

STUART PEILE, aged 54, of Stannard Way, Brixworth, speeding; fined £553, surcharge £55, costs £90, four points.

ELLIOT JOSEPH RATCHFORD, aged 23, of Main Street, Lower Shuckburgh, speeding; fined £440, surcharge £44, costs £90, four points.

ALAN JOHN RICE, aged 32, of Doddington Road, Earls Barton, failed to give information identifying a driver suspected of an offence; fined £646, surcharge £64, costs £90, six points.

HANNAH ROY, aged 21, of Trent Walk, Daventry, no insurance; fined £120, surcharge £34, costs £45, six points.

TOM SOUTER, aged 30, of Middlewich Close, Daventry, drove while holding a mobile phone; fined £123, surcharge £34, costs £90, six points.

DOINA SURDUCAN, aged 44, of Fullingdale Road, Northampton, speeding; fined £660, surcharge £44, costs £90, six points.

SHAUN KELLY QUINN TAGGART, aged 33, of Hartwell Road, Ashton, speeding; fined £269, surcharge £34, costs £90, three points.

JONATHAN STUART TREMLETT, aged 54, of High Street, Bugbrooke, drove while using a mobile phone; fined £154, costs £90, six points.

SIAN WARD, aged 26, of Treetops, Northampton, speeding; fined £220, surcharge £34, costs £90, three points.

ALEXANDRU ARPENTIN, aged 45, of Knightley Road, Northampton, failed to give information identifying a driver suspected of an offence; fined £440, surcharge £44, costs £85, six points.

STEPHANIE NORMA KUHLKE, aged 32, of Kingsley Road, Silverstone, failed to give information identifying a driver suspected of an offence; fined £200, surcharge £34, costs £100, six points.

ADVANCED NUMERACY TRANSFERS UK LTD, of Wellingborough Road, Northampton, failed to give information identifying a driver suspected of an offence; fined £1,000, surcharge £190, costs £400.

■ These cases were heard on March 29

RICARDS JANSONS-IEVINS, aged 31, of Whitworth Crescent, Earls Barton, drunk and disorderly; fined £220, surcharge £34, costs £300.

DIANa BRADU, aged 26, of Haselrig Square, Northampton, drink-driving; fined £120, surcharge £34, costs £85, disqualified for 17 months.

SAM GELLARD, aged 24, of Purser Road, Northampton, drink-driving; fined £230, surcharge £34, costs £85, disqualified for 12 months.

JAKE SPOONER, aged 19, of Breezehill, Northampton, drink-driving; fined £300, surcharge £34, costs £85, disqualified for 12 months.

ASHLEY CATTON, aged 53, of Pembroke Road, Northampton, obstructed police; fined £103, surcharge £34, costs £85.

MARK JOHN McDONNELL, aged 47, of Clarence Avenue, Northampton, assault by beating; fined £540, surcharge £54, costs £400.

SOFIA AKPOSOSO, aged 35, of Crowthorp Road, Northampton, drove without due care and attention, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence; fined £292, surcharge £34, costs £90, three points.

JOSHUA ASTOR, aged 23, of RAF Croughton, speeding; fined £220, surcharge £34, costs £90, three points.

RAMON KINGSLEY BROWNE, aged 41, of Birchfield Road, Northampton, no insurance; fined £660, surcharge £66, costs £90, six points.

ALISDAIR JAMES BUTLER, aged 31, of Wellingborough Road, Earls Barton, speeding; fined £660, surcharge £66, costs £90, six points.

MATTHEW CAMPBELL, aged 22, of Gadesby Court, Northampton, speeding; fined £142, surcharge £34, costs £90, three points.

VICTORIA JANE DARBY, aged 58, of Owen Court, Brafield on the Green, speeding; fined £220, surcharge £34, costs £90, three points.

LEONTIN-BOBI DOBRE, aged 34, of Whitfield Road, Brackley, no insurance; fined £660, surcharge £66, costs £90, six points.

BILLY TOM FOSTER, aged 55, of Lower Ecton Lane, Northampton, drove while holding a mobile phone; fined £220, surcharge £34, costs £90, three points.

KYLE ASHLEY FRANKS, aged 24, of Milton Street North, Northampton, speeding; fined £440, surcharge £44, costs £90, four points.

GARETH JOHN HUMPHREY, aged 40, of New Street, Brixworth, speeding; fined £220, surcharge £34, costs £90, three points.

DAVID ALAN FREDERICK JENKINS, aged 47, of Tyes Court, Northampton, no insurance; fined £350, surcharge £35, costs £90, six points.

TINOMUDA BENEDICT MATIYENGA, aged 22, of Chaucer Street, Northampton, speeding; fined £146, surcharge £34, costs £90, three points.

EMILY MARIE MATTHEWS, aged 27, of Preston Court, Northampton, no insurance; fined £660, surcharge £66, costs £90, six points.

MAUREEN CATHERINE McDONAGH, aged 60, of Kingsthorpe Grove, Northampton, speeding; fined £141, surcharge £34, costs £90, three points.

DANIEL MOISA, aged 24, of Marshleys Court, Northampton, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence, no insurance; fined £880, surcharge £88, costs £90, six points.

NIRAJ RAJESH PANCHAL, aged 20, of Spanslade Road, Northampton, defective registration mark; fined £115, surcharge £34, costs £90.

ILIE SLANINA, aged 31, of Graduate Close, Northampton, speeding; fined £400, surcharge £40, costs £90, three points.

VADIAM SMUNDAEC, aged 30, of Althorp Road, Northampton, drove while holding a mobile phone; fined £220, surcharge £34, costs £90, three points.

RAJEEV KRISHNA AVULA, aged 26, of Elgin Street, Northampton, failed to give information identifying a driver suspected of an offence; fined £660, surcharge £66, costs £90, disqualified for six months due to repeat offending.

DWAIN PATRICK DEREK CURTIS, aged 50, of Tresham Green, Northampton, failed to give information identifying a driver suspected of an offence; fined £660, surcharge £66, costs £90, disqualified for six months due to repeat offending.

DARIUS HOGHIN, aged 23, of Hunter Street, Northampton, no insurance; fined £660, surcharge £66, costs £90, disqualified for six months.

NICU IANCU, aged 57, of Clee Rise, Northampton, failed to give information identifying a driver suspected of an offence; fined £660, surcharge £66, costs £90, disqualified for six months.

SCOTT CURTIS CRAWFORD, aged 23, of Oak Way, Hackleton, failed to comply with community requirement of suspended sentence; 170 hours unpaid work, costs £60.

STEPHEN JAMES SLADE, aged 26, of Greenwood Road, St James, failed to comply with community order; new community order; costs £60.

TRISTAN DARREN WALSH, aged 38, of Burcote Fields, Towcester, failed to comply with community requirement of a suspended sentence; 16 weeks in prison suspended for 18 months, ,155 hours unpaid word, costs £60.

LUKE BUTCHER, aged 28, of Brecon Street, Northampton, failed to comply with community order; new community order.

■ These cases were heard on March 30

KOSTANDIN IVANOV, aged 33, of Milton Street, Northampton, failed to wear face covering; fined £200, surcharge £34, costs £300.

TARNYA LOUISE WILSON, aged 49, of Elizabeth Walk, Northampton, theft of tech and perfume, committed an offence while subject to conditional discharge; 18 weeks in prison suspended for 18 months, fined £50, compensation of £300, costs £300.

DANIEL LIAM ROBINSON, aged 29, of Brookside Meadows, Northampton, failed to comply with community order; 50 hours unpaid word, costs £60.

STUART WILKINSON, aged 51, of Billing Road, Northampton, assault by beating; compensation of £200.

DUMITRU NEMTANU, aged 30, of Shire Place, Northampton, drink-driving; fined £400, surcharge £40, costs £620, disqualified for 15 months.

■ We understand that some people may be angry or upset to see their name and address published here but covering court cases acts as a deterrent against crime and it is important that justice is being seen to be done.

Under English Law, it is a general principle that criminal court proceedings for adults should be held openly and in public. Verdicts and sentences are normally given out in open court and so are in the public domain. Newspapers such as ours therefore have the right to publish outcomes of all such criminal court cases.

Addresses included here are provided by Northamptonshire Magistrates' Court Service and are those given by the defendant. They are only withheld when there is a court order in place. Any queries in relation to the addresses should be directed to the court service.