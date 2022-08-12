Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

■ These cases were heard by Northamptonshire magistrates on July 25

JED DOUGLAS O'SHAUGHNESSEY, aged 40, of University Close, Northampton, assault by beating; community order with alcohol abstinence requirement for 60 days, surcharge to fund victim services £114, Crown Prosecution Service costs £85.

ADAM JOHNSON, aged 49, of Portland Place, Northampton, four charges of assaulting police officers by beating, used threatening or abusive words or behaviour; 52 weeks in prison suspended for 24 months, compensation of £700.

ROBERT BABAK NEEMA SHAHSAWARY, aged 36, of Talbot Road, Northampton, possession of class B drug; discharged conditionally for 12 months, surcharge £22, costs £85.

CARL BRANT, aged 18, of Great Holme Court, used threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour; 120 hours unpaid work, surcharge £114, costs £50.

MOHAMMED MIAH, aged 18, of Bouverie Walk, Northampton, used threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour, possession of cannabis; 120 hours unpaid work, fined £133, surcharge £114, costs £50.

LLIAM EVAN RAE, aged 21, of Brixworth Road, Creaton, drug-driving; 80 hours unpaid work, surcharge £95, costs £85, disqualified for 18 months.

MOHAMMED ABZAR AHMED, aged 23, of Bridge Road, Stoke Bruerne, possession of cannabis buds; fined £100, surcharge £34, costs £85.

UMAID AHMED, aged 22, of Russet Drive, Northampton, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence, no insurance; fined £100, surcharge £34, costs £85, disqualified for six months due to repeat offending.

FIONA LOUISE FEARON, aged 38, of Collyweston Road, Northampton, speeding; fined £293, surcharge £34, costs £90, six points.

DIANA JEAN GRAHAM, aged 52, of Wallace Road, failed to give information identifying a driver alleged to be guilty of an offence; fined £660, six points.

DIANA JEAN GRAHAM, aged 52, of Wallace Road, failed to give information identifying a driver alleged to be guilty of an offence; fined £660, surcharge £132, costs £90, disqualified for six months due to repeat offending.

PETER JUDGE, aged 69, of High Street, Silverstone, speeding; fined £293, surcharge £34, costs £90, disqualified for six months due to repeat offending.

NIKKI ROTHSCHILD, aged 40, of Hodder Street, Northampton, speeding; fined £180, surcharge £34, costs £90, disqualified for six months due to repeat offending.

MARY ANGELA STOKES, aged 47, of Lowlands Close, Northampton, registration mark did not have correct spacing between letters and numbers; fined £400, surcharge £40, costs £90.

TONY JOHN PISANI, aged 31, of Mulbridge Way, Moulton, speeding; fined £392, surcharge £39, costs £90, six points.

MICHAEL ROBERT LEONARD SPURGEON, aged 41, of Newstead Close, Northampton, speeding, fined £136, surcharge £34, costs £90, disqualified for six months due to repeat offending.

JARET TRANSPORT LTD, Henry Bird Way, Northampton, failed to give information identifying a driver alleged to be guilty of an offence; fined £1,000, surcharge £100, costs £90.

■ These cases were heard on July 26

JACOB ATKINSON, aged 24, of Ash Street, Northampton, possession of ammunition without holding a firearm certificate; discharged conditionally for six months, surcharge £22, costs £85.

MATTHEW CHAD SMITH, aged 38, of Colwyn Road, Northampton, assaulted a police officer by beating; compensation of £100, surcharge £114, costs £85.

ASHLEY DANIEL MURRAY, aged 32, of Linton Avenue, Northampton, failed to provide a specimen of breath; 80 hours unpaid work, surcharge £95, costs £85, disqualified for 18 months.

LORNA EDITH KLARA BARNES, aged 26, of Crickley Crescent, Northampton, failed to give information identifying a driver alleged to be guilty of an offence; fined £660, surcharge £66, costs £90, six points.

THOMAS BLACKIE, aged 36, of Clinton Road, Northampton, failed to give information relating to the identifying a driver alleged to be guilty of an offence; fined £660, surcharge £66, costs £90, six points.

SANDU FRUNZA, aged 34, of School Lane, Grange Park, no insurance; fined £660, surcharge £66, costs £90, eight points.

CARMEN GHEORGHE, aged 28, of Longueville Court, Northampton, no insurance; fined £660, surcharge £66, costs £90, six points.

DARREN KIRK, aged 47, of Southampton Road, Northampton, failed to give information identifying a driver alleged to be guilty of an offence; fined £660, surcharge £66, costs £90, six points.

PAUL MARDELLIS, aged 69, of Boughton Green Road, Northampton, not wearing a seatbelt; fined £220, surcharge £34, costs £90.

DMITRIIA MOSIENCO, aged 30, of Boughton Green Road, Northampton, failed to give information identifying a driver alleged to be guilty of an offence; fined £660, surcharge £66, costs £90, six points.

MIHAIL NECHITA, aged 29, of Verwood Close, Northampton, speeding; fined £220, surcharge £34, costs £90, three points.

SAMUEL JAMES NEWMAN, aged 44, of Grafton Road, Stoke Bruerne, speeding; fined £660, surcharge £66, costs £90, six points.

ROBERT NICULAE, aged 33, of Arrowhead Road, Northampton, no insurance; fined £660, surcharge £66, costs £90, six points.

KATIE O'SULLIVAN, aged 27, of Baines Way, Grange Park, speeding; fined £369, surcharge £36, costs £90, six points.

ALEXANDRU OPREA, aged 27, of Ripon Close, Northampton, failed to give information identifying the driver of a vehicle alleged to be guilty of an offence; fined £660, surcharge £66, costs £90, six points.

MARIUS-CONSTANTIN PANDELE, aged 23, of Kingsland Avenue, Northampton, drove without due care and attention; fined £440, surcharge £44, costs £90, five points.

THOMAS GRAHAM PARRATT, aged 34, of West Street, Long Buckby, speeding; fined £440, surcharge £44, costs £90, five points.

CHRISTOPHER CYRIL POSTINS, aged 83, of Badby Road West, Daventry, speeding, fined £666, surcharge £66, costs £90, six points.

ARTUR RACU, aged 37, of Thatchwell Court, Northampton, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence, no insurance; fined £533, surcharge £53, costs £90, six points.

CRISTIAN RADUCANU, aged 21, of Cowper Street, Northampton, no insurance; fined £660, surcharge £66, costs £90, six points.

ROMEO RAMAJ, aged 23, of Adams Avenue, Northampton, speeding; fined £293, surcharge £34, costs £90, four points.

KIRSTY-JANE ROGERS, aged 39, of Broad Street, Earls Barton, no insurance; fined £440, surcharge £44, costs £90, six points.

CAROLINE SMITH, aged 61, of Robins Close, Hartwell, speeding; fined £40, surcharge £34, costs £90, three points.

Jay SMITH, aged 34, of Main Street, Great Brington, no insurance, no MoT; fined £880, surcharge £88, costs £90, six points.

JAMIE STEVENSON, aged 30, of Kent Walk, Northampton, failed to give information identifying a driver alleged to be guilty of an offence; fined £660, surcharge £66, costs £90, six points.

PAULA STONE, aged 60, of The Causeway, Great Billing, speeding; fined £220, surcharge £34, costs £90, three points.

BARRY JOHN SWALLOW, aged 37, of Eden Road, Northampton, speeding; fined £220, surcharge £34, costs £90, three points.

ARSLAN TEYMUROGLU, aged 33, of High Barnes Close, Grange Park, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence, no insurance; fined £189, surcharge £34, costs £90, six points.

MARINELA VIZUREEANU, aged 24, of Little London, Deanshanger, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence, no insurance; fined £880, surcharge £88, costs £90, six points.

BOGDAN-GABRIEL VOICU, aged 27, of Ruskin Road, Northampton, no insurance; fined £660, surcharge £66, costs £90, six points.

ASHLEY SIMON WOOLMER, aged 34, of Holmleigh Close, Northampton, speeding; fined £415, surcharge £41, costs £90, six points.

ANDREI BOGOS, aged 37, of Queens Road, Northampton, speeding; fined £400, surcharge £40, costs £90, disqualified for 12 months due to repeat offending.

MARIA CHAREKA, aged 51, of Grange Road, Northampton, failed to give information identifying a driver alleged to be guilty of an offence; fined £660, surcharge £66, costs £90, disqualified for six months due to repeat offending.

SHANE LEE RAY, aged 34, of Hemans Road, Daventry, no insurance; fined £660, surcharge £66, costs £90, disqualified for six months due to repeat offending.

DAVID JOHN REA, aged 71, of West Street, Moulton, speeding; fined £253, surcharge £34, costs £90, four points.

KARAN SHARMA, aged 22, of Robert Street, Northampton, no insurance, not wearing a seatbelt; fined £266, surcharge £34, costs £90, disqualified for six months due to repeat offending.

CHRISTOPHER STEVEN SPICK, aged 36, of Foskitt Court North, Northampton, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence, no insurance; fined £880, surcharge £88, costs £90, six points.

GELU GABRIEL STOICA, aged 21, of Fullerburn Court, Northampton, no insurance, fined £660, surcharge £66, costs £90, disqualified for six months due to repeat offending.

■ These cases were heard on July 27

MATTHEW TERRY ANDREW BOXLEY, aged 34, of St Catherine's Court, Northampton, no insurance, fraudulently used a registration mark; fined £800, surcharge £40, costs £85, disqualified for six months due to repeat offending.

MARTIN WILLIAM BRADSHAW, aged 62, of Crane Walk, Northampton, breached court order with speech intending to cause harassment, alarm and distress, committed an offence while serving suspended sentence; 42 weeks in prison, surcharge £187, costs £85,

PAWEL ZWOLINSKI, aged 38, of Moorfield Square, Northampton, stalking; court order, fined £200, surcharge £34, costs £85.

