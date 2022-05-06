■ These cases were heard by local magistrates on April 25

SEAN TANA NYASHANU, aged 23, of St David’s Road, Northampton, drink-driving, driving while disqualified, no insurance; 12 weeks in prison suspended for 24 months, 120 hours unpaid work, surcharge to fund victim services £128, Crown Prosecution Service costs £85, disqualified for 36 months.

BALEN SLEMAN, aged 26, of Upper Cross Street, Northampton, drove while disqualified, no insurance, failed to stop; eight weeks in prison suspended for 24 months, 120 hours unpaid work, surcharge £128, costs £85, disqualified for 36 months.

Northampton Magistrates' Court.

SHANE JOHN GARRETT, aged 34, of Edgehill Road, Northampton, drove while disqualified, no insurance, failed to provide specimen of breath; 120 hours unpaid work, surcharge £95, costs £85, disqualified for 18 months.

MAXWELL MURISA, aged 45, of Home Close, Staverton, two charges of driving while disqualified, no insurance; 150 hours unpaid work, surcharge £95, costs £170, disqualified for 12 months.

VICTOR OSAJI, aged 23, of Balmoral Road, Northampton, assault by beating; 40 hours unpaid work, surcharge £95, costs £85.

JAMIE LUKE BERWICK, aged 42, of Darwin Walk, Northampton, drunk and disorderly, committed an offence while on a suspended sentence; fined £90, surcharge £34, costs £85.

THOMAS SPICK, aged 19, of Spencer Street, Northampton, assaulted a police officer; discharged conditionally for 12 months, compensation of £50, surcharge £22, costs £85.

ERVIS MALAJ, aged 24, of Lower Thrift Street, Northampton, drink-driving, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence, no insurance; fined £738, surcharge £74, costs £85, disqualified for 15 months.

NIGEL WALTER BUZZARD, aged 37, of Camborne Close, Northampton, displayed some writing, sign or other visible representation which was threatening or abusive — racially aggravated; fined £100, surcharge £34, costs £85.

SABRINA MICHELLE JOSEPHINE FRAHER, aged 45, of Mortar Pit Road, Rectory Farm, drunk and disorderly; fined £54, surcharge £34, costs £150. Resisted police; discharged conditionally for 12 months.

■ These cases were heard on April 26

DANIEL THOMAS BREYDON, aged 35, of Hood Street, Northampton, harassment; community order, surcharge £95, costs £85.

ADAM GRAHAM ROY HOGAN, aged 34, of Newnham Road, Northampton, failed to stop after an accident, failed to provide a specimen of breath, used threatening or abusive words or behaviour, behaved in an indecent manner; 10 weeks in prison suspended for 12 months, disqualified for 24 months, compensation of £250.

SERGIU POIATA, aged 41, of Newby Court, Northampton, failed to provide specimen of breath; 80 hours unpaid work, surcharge £95, costs £105, disqualified for 12 months.

LLIAM EVAN RAE, aged 21, of Brixworth Road, Creaton, drink-driving; fined £415, surcharge £42, costs £85, disqualified for 12 months.

PAUL MOONEY, aged 50, of Saddlers Square, Northampton, criminal damage; community order, compensation of £40, surcharge £95, costs £85.

PHILLIP RYAN WHITE, aged 40, of Holte End, Northampton, made off without paying for fuel; community order, compensation of £40, costs £85.

LISA ANNE KENNEDY, aged 40, of Mayfield Road, Northampton, drink-driving; community order, fined £184, surcharge £95, costs £85, disqualified for 24 months.

MICHAEL CRAIG ROBSON, aged 63, of The Croft, Weedon, assaulted a police officer; fined £281, surcharge £34, costs £185.

CONNOR HICKMAN, aged 26, of Grafton Street, Northampton, possession of cocaine; discharged conditionally for six months, surcharge £22.

BERNARD WARD, aged 51, of Freehold Street, Northampton, stole a motor vehicle, criminal damage; 16 weeks in prison suspended for 12 months, surcharge £122, costs £85.

BERNARD WARD, aged 32, of Aynho Crescent, Northampton, stole a motor vehicle, 12 weeks in prison suspended for 12 months, surcharge £122, costs £85.

BORHAN UDDIN ALI, aged 28, of Paddocks Way, Little Billing, failed to give information identifying a driver suspected of an offence; fined £660, surcharge £66, costs £90, six points.

MARIUS LEONARD ANDREI, aged 34, of Fullerburn Court, Northampton, failed to give information identifying a driver suspected of an offence; fined £660, surcharge £66, costs £90, six points.

IMHANYGO CYRIL THADDEUS AZEKE, aged 36, of Lower Hester Street, Northampton, no insurance, carrying passengers in a dangerous manner; fined £368, surcharge £36, costs £90, six points.

VASILE ALEXANDRU CICA, aged 24, Ruskin Road, Northampton, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence, no insurance; fined £880, surcharge £88, costs £90, six points.

BEVERLEY JANE EASTBURY, aged 55, of Woodgate Road, Northampton, speeding; fined £183, surcharge £34, costs £90, three points.

MARK ANTHONY FORAN, aged 41, of West Oval, Northampton, failed to give information identifying a driver suspected of an offence; fined £660, surcharge £66, costs £90, six points.

GRAHAM ERNEST GALLOWAY, aged 77, of Arthur Street, Northampton, speeding; fined £100, surcharge £34, costs £90, three points.

CARLOS GITTENS, aged 35, of Ruskin Road, Northampton, speeding; fined £440, surcharge £44, costs £90, four points.

NICOLA CLAIRE HEWITT, aged 38, of Hopmeadow Court, Northampton, failed to give information identifying a driver suspected of an offence; fined £660, surcharge £66, costs £90, six points.

LAIMA KASIULYTE, aged 44, of Fullingdale Road, Northampton, speeding; fined £146, surcharge £34, costs £90, three points.

RUSTAMS KLEINS, aged 24, of Pembroke Road, Northampton, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence; fined £220, surcharge £34, costs £90, three points.

CHARITY RATITZO MUTIWEKURASA, aged 40, of Bowthorpe Close, Northampton, speeding; fined £220, surcharge £34, costs £90, three points.

PHILIP GEOFFRY NELLIGAN, aged 44, of Ladyfield, Blisworth, failed to give information identifying a driver suspected of an offence; fined £440, surcharge £44, costs £90, six points.

SZYMON SIEJA, aged 24, of Harlestone Road, Lower Harlestone, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence, no insurance, fined £660, surcharge £88, costs £90, six points.

DEAN ANTHONY SMITH, aged 34, of Sidebrook Court, Northampton, speeding; fined £133, surcharge £34, costs £90, three points.

DANIEL WILSON, aged 21, of Acre Lane, Northampton, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence, no insurance, fined £586, surcharge £58, costs £90, six points.

BERNARD KWADWO FREMPONG, aged 28, of Pine Ridge, Northampton, aided, abetted, counselled or procured another to drive a motor vehicle otherwise than in accordance with a licence and with no insurance; fined £876, surcharge £87, costs £90, disqualified for six months due to repeat offending.

ANDREI ROMAN, aged 35, of The Stour, Daventry, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence, no insurance; fined £880, surcharge £88, costs £90, disqualified for six months.

JEROME GARFIELD CASEMAN, aged 39, of Drayton Walk, Northampton, failed to comply with the requirements of a community order; fined £40.

MARK JAMES DENNY, aged 39, of Turner Street, Northampton, failed to comply with a community requirement of a suspended sentence; nine weeks in prison suspended for 24 months, fined £40.

CAMPBELL JAMES DEEGAN, aged 26, of Woolmonger Street, Northampton, failed to comply with the requirements of a community order; fined £560, costs £60.

JOE HARRY MADDISON HOUGHTON, aged 23, of Castle Avenue, Duston, failed to comply with the requirements of a community order; costs £60.

AARON PEACHEY, aged 24, of Avenue Bernard, Brackley, failed to comply with the requirements of a community order; costs £60.

■ We understand that some people may be angry or upset to see their name and address published here but covering court cases acts as a deterrent against crime and it is important that justice is being seen to be done.

Under English Law, it is a general principle that criminal court proceedings for adults should be held openly and in public. Verdicts and sentences are normally given out in open court and so are in the public domain. Newspapers such as ours therefore have the right to publish outcomes of all such criminal court cases.

Addresses included here are provided by Northamptonshire Magistrates' Court Service and are those given by the defendant. They are only withheld when there is a court order in place. Any queries in relation to the addresses should be directed to the court service.