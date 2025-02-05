These cases dealt with by magistrates included a motorist clocked at 96mph on the A43, Silverstone bypass, and another banned for 12 months for speeding on Weedon Road…

■ These cases were heard by Northamptonshire magistrates on January 21

MARVELLOUS UDI, aged 33, of Alliston Court, Northampton, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence — unsupervised provisional licence holder not displaying L plates, no insurance; fined £613, surcharge to fund victim services £254, prosecution costs £85, six points.

BENJAMIN BROWN, aged 26, of Merevale Close, Daventry, failed to comply with a no-entry traffic sign at St Giles Square, Northampton, fined £146, surcharge £58, costs £90, three points.

Michael JOHN BURTON, aged 62, of Gordon Street, Northampton, failed to give information identifying a driver alleged to be guilty of an offence; fined £660, surcharge £264, costs £90, six points.

DEQUAN VINCENT ROY GAYLE, aged 19, of Coverack Close, Northampton, failed to give information identifying a driver alleged to be guilty of an offence; fined £660, surcharge £264, costs £90, six points.

HAPPINESS LIVINUS IBEAWUCHI, aged 41, of Alliston Gardens, Northampton, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence — unsupervised provisional licence holder not displaying L plates, failed to comply with a red-light traffic signal; fined £262, surcharge £104, costs £90, three points.

PHILIP JOHN LONGHURST, aged 62, of Holly Road, Northampton, speeding — 51mph on A428 Bedford Road, Yardley Hastings, exceeding the legal limit of 30mph; fined £1,000, surcharge £400, costs £90, six points.

MUHAMMAD MAAZ, aged 32, of Broadway East, Northampton, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence — unsupervised provisional licence holder not displaying L plates, no insurance; fined £880, surcharge £352, costs £90, six points.

Aram MAJIDI, aged 30, of Knaphill Crescent, Northampton, used a motor vehicle with no insurance; fined £660, surcharge £264, costs £90, six points.

FELICIA MALAI, aged 31, of Highwayman Close, Boughton, speeding — 47mph on A5076 Redhouse Road, Moulton Park, exceeding the legal limit of 40mph; fined £307, surcharge £122, costs £90, three points.

SCOTT JAMES MALONEY, aged 39, of Garner Close, Lower Harlestone, drove a vehicle while using a hand-held mobile telephone; fined £220, surcharge £88, costs £90, six points.

IONEL FLORINEL MARIN, aged 28, of Henry Bird Way, Northampton, drove a vehicle while not wearing a seat belt; fined £220, surcharge £88, costs £90.

RICARDO MCHARLES, aged 43, of Booth Park, Northampton, drove a motor vehicle otherwise than in accordance with a licence — no uk licence held, no insurance; fined £880, surcharge £352, costs £90, six points.

Jabran HASSAN MEHMOOD, aged 35, of St Michaels Mount, Northampton, speeding — 77mph on A4500 Weedon Road, nr Harpole, exceeding the legal limit of 50mph; fined £660, surcharge £264, costs £90, six points.

JAMAL MOHAMMED, aged 20, of Perry Street, Northampton, used a motorcycle with no insurance, used a motorcycle when the condition of its accessories or equipment — two spokes were detached on the rear wheel — was such that its use involved a danger of injury; fined £369, surcharge £147, costs £90, six points.

TAJ MOHAMMED, aged 21, of Bunting Road, Northampton, failed to comply with a red-light traffic signal on Wellingborough Road, Northampton; fined £40, surcharge £16, costs £90, three points.

FLORIN MOISE, aged 20, of Clee Rise, Northampton, used a vehicle with no insurance; fined £660, surcharge £264, costs £90, six points.

CHRISTINE ELEANOR PLYMOUTH MORGAN, aged 30, of Windyridge, Northampton, used a vehicle with front offside was badly damaged and headlight loose and broken in such a condition that danger was caused or was likely to be caused to any person in or on it or on a road, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence — unsupervised provisional licence holder not displaying L plates, no insurance; fined £880, surcharge £352, costs £90, six points.

PAULINA LUIZA MULIK, aged 31, of Manfield Road, Northampton, speeding — 58mph on M1 exceeding temporary legal limit of 50mph; fined £138, surcharge £55, costs £90, three points.

LAURENTIU-CATALIN NISTOR, aged 33, of Wellington Street, Northampton, used a motor vehicle with no insurance; fined £660, surcharge £264, costs £90, six points.

ERION OMERI, aged 24, of Gray Street, Northampton, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence — unsupervised provisional licence holder not displaying L plates, drove while using a hand-held mobile telephone; fined £440, surcharge £176, costs £90,

KATHERINE ELEANOR POLLARD, aged 29, Wakefield Farm Estate, Potterspury, speeding — 81mph on A43 Brackley HS2 Roadworks in contravention of 50mph temporary speed restriction; fined £461, surcharge £184, costs £90, six points.

IULIAN POPA, aged 25, of Penrhyn Road, Northampton, used a motor vehicle with no insurance; fined £461, surcharge £184, costs £90, six points.

OWEN PETER POWELL, aged 19, of Cardinal Close, Northampton, used a motor vehicle with no insurance; fined £195, surcharge £78, costs £90, six points.

BISMARK QUENOR, aged 34, of Fitzgerald Road, Northampton, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence — unsupervised provisional licence holder not displaying L plates, no insurance; fined £200, surcharge £80, costs £90, six points.

NATAN RAKSA, aged 36, of The Stour, Daventry, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence — unsupervised provisional licence holder not displaying L plates, no insurance; fined £669, surcharge £267, costs £90, six points.

REXHEP RAMA, aged 36, of Wheatfield Road South, Northampton, drove a vehicle with a non-compliant registration mark — both plates were heavily tinted, no manufactures details and gap between numbers and letters were under the required 35mm; fined £220, surcharge £88, costs £90.

DAINIUS RASTENIS, aged 40, of Simons Walk, Northampton, used a vehicle when the condition of its accessories or equipment — windscreen, headlights, side indicators, door and door handles — was such that its use involved a danger of injury to any person; fined £166, surcharge £66, costs £90, three points.

JOHN WILLIAM SAUNDERS, aged 65, of Danefield Road, Northampton, speeding — 37mph on A508 Broad Street, nr Lady's Lane junction, exceeding the legal limit of 30mph; fined £40, surcharge £16, costs £90, three points.

CHARLES MAC SAVALA, aged 24, of Beckets View, Northampton, failed to comply with a red light traffic signal on Victoria Promenade, Northampton, used a vehicle with no MoT; fined £440, surcharge £176, costs £90, three points.

SEEHAM IBNE SHAFIQUE, aged 29, of Dunster Street, Northampton, drove on A45, Northampton, while using a hand-held mobile telephone; fined £220, surcharge £88, costs £90, six points.

ROBBIE EAMONN SMITH, aged 30, of Cowley Road, Daventry, speeding — 87mph on on A4500 Weedon Road, nr Harpole, exceeding the legal limit of 50mph; fined £498, surcharge £199, costs £90, six points.

GEORGE JAMES STAPLETON, aged 19, of Horseshoe Cottages, Sywell, used a motor vehicle with no insurance; fined £120, surcharge £48, costs £90, six points.

MASON STENNING, aged 23, of Alexander Court, Northampton, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence — unsupervised provisional licence holder not displaying L plates, no insurance; fined £533, surcharge £213, costs £90, six points.

PAUL TAYLOR, aged 55, of Martial Daire Boulevard, Brackley, failed to give information identifying a driver alleged to be guilty of an offence; fined £369, surcharge £147, costs £90, six points.

DAVID JOHN THOMPSON, aged 75, of Stockwell Lane, Sulgrave, speeding — 96mph on A43 Silverstone bypass exceeding the legal limit of 70mph; fined £832, surcharge £332, costs £90, six points.

FLORIN VIOCA, aged 30, of Pascoe Crescent, Daventry, used a motor vehicle with no insurance; fined £660, surcharge £264, costs £90, six points.

RAZVAN COSMIN VOICU, aged 24, of Derby Road, Northampton, used a motor vehicle with no insurance, used a motor vehicle when the rear nearside, front nearside and front offside tyres had the ply or cord exposed; fined £1,100, surcharge £440, costs £90, six points.

PHILIP JAMES WAITE, aged 56, of Clark Crescent, Towcester, speeding — 80mph on A4500 Weedon Road, nr Harpole, exceeding the legal limit of 50mph; fined £660, surcharge £264, costs £90, six points.

EMMANUEL ISHE WEST, aged 29, of Arrow Head Road, Northampton, used a motor vehicle when its condition was such that its use involved a danger of injury to any person because it had a snapped handbrake cable and rear lights were not working, no MoT, no registration mark fixed to the front; fined £266, surcharge £106, costs £90, three points.

DAVID RICHARD WILLIAMS, aged 54, of North Oval, Northampton, drove without due care and attention on Lumbertubs Way, Northampton — vehicle using central reserve area to cross over the a43 was so long it blocked lane two on the dual carriageway; fined £220, surcharge £88, costs £90, three points.

YOWHANES HALIE WORKU, aged 26, of Pendle Road, Northampton, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence — unsupervised provisional licence holder not displaying L plates, no insurance; fined £400, surcharge £160, costs £90, six points.

KAREN DOUGLASS, aged 47,of Bective Road, Northampton, failed to give information identifying a driver alleged to be guilty of an offence; fined £660, surcharge £264, costs £90, disqualified for six months due to repeat offending.

IOANA BIANCA ALEXANDRA LAUNEANU, aged 24, of Wimbledon Street, Northampton, speeding — 76mph on A4500 Weedon Road, nr Harpole, exceeding the legal limit of 50mph; fined £120, surcharge £48, costs £90, disqualified for 12 months due to repeat offending.

■ We understand that some people may be angry or upset to see their name and address published here but covering court cases acts as a deterrent against crime and it is important that justice is being seen to be done.

Under English Law, it is a general principle that criminal court proceedings for adults should be held openly and in public. Verdicts and sentences are normally given out in open court and so are in the public domain. Newspapers such as ours therefore have the right to publish outcomes of all such criminal court cases.

Addresses included here are provided by Northamptonshire Magistrates' Court Service and are those given by the defendant. They are only withheld when there is a court order in place. Any queries in relation to the addresses should be directed to the court service. Click HERE or Google IPSO to find more about what to expect if you have appeared in court.