Names of 39 shoplifters sentenced at Northampton Magistrates Court in June

The names of shoplifters sentenced at Northampton Magistrates Court who live in and around the area who have been highlighted by Northants Police.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A spokesman for Northants Police said: “The following people are among those who have been sentenced at Northampton Magistrates Court in June for shop theft or retail crime offences.

"Their cases have been featured because of either repeat offending and/or aggravating factors including associated violent or drug-related offending – details provided are taken from the magistrates’ court registers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Northamptonshire Police is committed to delivering against the national Retail Crime Action Plan and we will continue to work alongside our retail business partners to reduce retail theft and offences against retail staff, while bringing more offenders to justice.” Organisations across the county, including Northamptonshire Police, have been coming together in support of the Home Office campaign, Safer Streets Summer, a partnership campaign to improve town centres by tackling the issues including retail crime.

June 2

Anna Rutherford, aged 46, of Ashburnham Road, Northampton, admitted one count of theft from a Northampton shop on March 25. Ordered to pay £85 costs, £7.80 compensation and fined £80.

Lee Mitchell, aged 38, of Scotter Walk, Corby, admitted one count of theft from a BP garage on April 9, 2023. Ordered to pay £85 costs, £206 compensation and fined £120. Also found guilty of the common assault of a police officer on May 4, 2023, and admitted nine counts of failing to comply with a community protection notice, as well as one count of failing to appear at court. Fined a total of £680 and given a two-year criminal behaviour order banning him from urinating in any public road or street, from being drunk or drinking alcohol in public (except for licenced premises), from having an open receptacle of alcohol, being in a group of three or more people and acting in a manner causing anyone to fear for their safety, anywhere in the county. Also banned from entering a specific area of Northampton town centre, including Abington Street, St Giles Street and All Saints Plaza.

Scott Turley, aged 43, of Borlace Street, Leicester, admitted two counts of theft from shops in Kettering on May 23 and 26, and breaching bail conditions. Sentenced to a total of 24 weeks’ imprisonment and ordered to pay a total of £89.50 compensation.

June 4

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

James Brown, aged 47, of no fixed address, sentenced for breach of community order imposed on February 8, 2025, for theft offences and failing to appear at court. Given a 12-month community order with six-month drug rehabilitation requirement and rehabilitation activity requirement of up to 15 days.

June 6

Chloe Molloy, aged 35, of Highfield Road, Kettering, admitted 10 counts of thefts from shops in Kettering in March 2024 and March and April 2025, plus two counts of failing to appear in court, and was found guilty of one count of assault occasioning actual bodily harm against a store worker. Sentenced to a total of 36 weeks’ imprisonment, suspended for 18 months, and ordered to undergo mental health treatment for six months, plus rehabilitation activity requirement of up to 35 days. Ordered to pay a total of £2,332.81 compensation, £650 costs and £187 victim surcharge.

Connor-James Richings, aged 32, of HMP Highpoint, Newmarket, admitted two counts of theft from Northampton shops on April 10, 2025. Sentenced to a total of 26 weeks’ imprisonment, ordered to pay a total of £1,303.86 compensation.

Ellesse Crabtree, aged 27, of Dobson Walk, Corby, admitted three counts of theft from shops in Corby in April 2025, one count of possession of a Class B drug (cannabis) and one breach of bail conditions. Sentenced to a 12-month community order with rehabilitation activity requirement of up to 30 days, ordered to pay £1,150 compensation.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Tatenda Jirrie, aged 45, of no fixed address, admitted one count of theft from a Northampton shop on March 21, 2025. Sentenced to a 12-month conditional discharge and ordered to pay £119.50 compensation.

June 9

Michael Benham, aged 27, of no fixed address, admitted 13 counts of theft from Northampton shops in April and May 2025, and one count of possession of a Class A drug (heroin) in May. Sentenced to a total of 40 weeks’ imprisonment and ordered to pay a total of £1,104.86 compensation.

June 11

Alan Ronald Day, aged 37, of no fixed address, admitted 18 counts of theft from shops in Rushden in April and May 2025, and one count of attempted theft from a Rushden shop on April 23. Sentenced to a total of 25 weeks’ imprisonment and ordered to pay a total of £833.40 compensation.

June 12

Maria Nagy, aged 56, of Campbell Street, Northampton, admitted one count of theft from a Northampton shop on February 16, 2025, and one count of failing to attend court on June 10. Given a 12-month community order with six-month drug rehabilitation requirement, rehabilitation activity requirement of up to 20 days, ordered to pay £85 costs and £80 compensation.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Colton Thornhill, aged 48, of Freehold Street, Northampton, admitted two counts of theft from Northampton shops in April and May 2025. Given a 12-month conditional discharge, ordered to pay £85 costs and £107.25 compensation.

Vincent Israel, aged 36, of Dumble Close, Corby, admitted four counts of theft from shops in Corby in May and June 2025, and two counts of possession of a Class A drug (crack cocaine and heroin) in June. Sentenced to a total of 14 weeks’ imprisonment and ordered to pay £85 costs, and a total of £203.98 compensation.

Aiden Sutton, aged 31, of Roughton Close, Kettering, admitted one count of theft from a Kettering shop on September 12, 2024. Sentenced to nine weeks’ imprisonment, suspended for 12 months, ordered to pay £101.50 compensation and £85 costs.

Jacqueline Barry, aged 45, of no fixed address, admitted two counts of theft from Corby shops on December 16, 2024, and two counts of failing to attend court in February and April. Sentenced to a 12-month community order with rehabilitation activity requirement of up to 20 days, ordered to pay a total of £344.06 compensation and £100 fine.

June 16

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Liam Underwood, aged 35, of HMP Peterborough, admitted two counts of theft from Northampton shops on June 11 and 15, 2025. Sentenced to a total of four weeks’ imprisonment, ordered to pay £125.75 compensation and £85 costs.

June 17

Joseph Mills, aged 34, of no fixed address, admitted seven counts of theft from a Northampton shop between June 10 and 15, one count of possession of a Class B drug (Zapain) and one count of breaching a criminal behaviour order by entering One Stop in Stanhope Road, Kingsthorpe, between June 9 and 16. Sentenced to a total of 20 weeks’ imprisonment, ordered to pay £1,002.70 compensation, with a forfeiture and destruction order made for the drugs.

Ryan Jackson, aged 40, of Northampton Road, Earls Barton, admitted one count of theft from a Wellingborough store on September 14, 2024. Ordered to pay £85 costs, £282 compensation, and £120 fine.

June 18

Linda Strain, aged 49, of Holbein Walk, Corby, admitted two counts of theft from Corby shops on February 25 and April 4, 2025, two counts of possession of a Class A drug (heroin and crack cocaine) in the town on June 17, and one count of failing to appear in court on June 13. Sentenced to an 18-month community order with rehabilitation activity requirement of up to 40 days, ordered to pay £205 compensation and fines totalling £170, with a forfeiture and destruction order made for the drugs.

June 19

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Stuart Anderson, aged 45, of Hester Street, Northampton admitted one count of theft by walk-in at a Northampton shop on May 7, one count of theft from a Moulton shop on May 18, 2025, one count of possession of a knife blade/sharp article in public on June 18, and one count of assault by beating on the same date. Sentenced to a total of 36 weeks’ imprisonment, ordered to pay £150 compensation and £85 costs. A deprivation order was made for the knife.

James Stiley, aged 36, of no fixed address, admitted three counts of theft from Wellingborough shops on June 6 and 18, 2025. Sentenced to a total of nine weeks’ imprisonment, ordered to pay a total of £792.45 compensation.

June 20

Darragh Mooney, aged 22, of no fixed address, admitted 13 counts of theft from shops in Northampton in April and May 2025, one count of assault by beating in Northampton on May 14, two counts of possession of Class A drugs (heroin and cocaine) and one of possession of a Class C drug (Gabapentin) in the town in April and May. Sentenced to a total of 20 weeks’ imprisonment, suspended for 12 months, with six-month drug rehabilitation requirement and rehabilitation activity requirement of up to 15 days, ordered to pay compensation totalling £906.50 and costs of £255, with a forfeiture and destruction order made for the drugs.

James Donald Albert Treadwell, aged 36, of no fixed address, admitted one count of theft from a Rushden shop on May 27, and one count of failing to appear in court on June 19. Ordered to pay £15 compensation, £85 costs and fines totalling £240.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Samuel Johnson, aged 32, of Kingsthorpe Grove, Northampton, admitted 20 counts of theft from a Northampton shop in May and June 2025. Sentenced to a total of 22 weeks’ imprisonment, suspended for 18 months, ordered to pay £85 costs and compensation of £846.85.

Ngonidzashe Kademaunga, aged 43, of Edith Street, Northampton, admitted three counts of theft from Northampton shops in May and June 2025. Sentenced to a total of nine weeks’ imprisonment and ordered to pay £85 costs and compensation totalling £122.35.

June 21

Charlene Howard, aged 38, of no fixed address, admitted three counts of theft from Northampton shops in June 2025. Sentenced to a total of 20 weeks’ imprisonment, ordered to pay a total of £598.70 compensation.

June 23

Florentina Iancu, aged 33, of Northfield Road, Millfield, Peterborough, admitted two counts of theft from shops at Rushden Lakes on March 19, 2025. Sentenced to a 12-month community order with 60 hours unpaid work. Ordered to pay £114 victim surcharge.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Danut Stan, aged 35, of Northfield Road, Millfield, Peterborough, admitted two counts of theft from shops at Rushden Lakes on March 19, 2025. Sentenced to a 12-month community order with 60 hours unpaid work. Ordered to pay £114 victim surcharge.

Barry Clarke, aged 47, of Sheaf Street, Daventry, admitted two counts of theft from shops in Daventry in March and April 2025. Sentenced to a 10-month community order, with rehabilitation activity requirement of up to 15 days, ordered to pay £85 costs, £50 fine and compensation totalling £168.

Samuel Connolly, aged 25, of no fixed address, admitted two counts of theft from Kettering shops in May and June 2025. Sentenced to a total of 35 weeks’ imprisonment, including the activation of a previously imposed suspended sentence given in April for nine theft offences earlier in 2025, ordered to pay £85 costs and £55 compensation.

June 24

Richard Flecknor, aged 38, of James Watt Avenue, Corby, admitted one count of theft from a shop in Corby on May 11, 2025, and breaching bail conditions. Given a six-month conditional discharge, ordered to pay £11.80 compensation.

June 24

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Tonicha-Jade Obrien, aged 26, of no fixed address, admitted one count of theft from a Wellingborough shop on September 25, 2024. Given a 12-month conditional discharge, ordered to pay £50 compensation.

June 26

Wayne Churchill, aged 39, of no fixed address, admitted 27 counts of theft from shops in Rushden and Higham Ferrers in May and June 2025. Sentenced to a total of 36 weeks’ imprisonment.

June 28

Callum Sanders, aged 32, of no fixed address, admitted one count of theft from a Wellingborough shop on February 9, 2025. Ordered to pay £2 compensation.

Daniel Hawtin, aged 39, of St Paul’s Road, Northampton, admitted 11 counts of theft from Northampton shops in May and June 2025. Sentenced to a total of 22 weeks’ imprisonment, ordered to pay a total of £625.24 compensation.

June 30

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sharon Gilchrist, aged 42, of Bunnet Road, Wellingborough, admitted two counts of theft from a shop in Wellingborough in February 2025. Sentenced to an 18-month community order with six-month mental health treatment requirement, rehabilitation activity requirement of up to 30 days, ordered to pay £85 costs.

Sheree Epstein, aged 42, of Alliance Terrace, Wellingborough, admitted three counts of theft from shops in Wellingborough in May and June 2025. Sentenced to a six-month conditional discharge, ordered to pay £85 costs and £229.87 compensation.

Jane Hill, aged 40, of Stephenson Way, Corby, admitted 11 counts of theft from Corby shops in May and June 2025. Sentenced to a total of 33 weeks’ imprisonment, suspended for 12 months, ordered to undertake a six-month drug rehabilitation activity and a rehabilitation activity requirement of up to 25 days, told to pay £85 cost and a total of £1,277.72 compensation.

Chloe Molloy, aged 35, of Highfield Road, Kettering, admitted two counts of theft from shops in Kettering on June 27, 2025. Sentenced to a total of six weeks’ imprisonment, suspended for 18 months, including two weeks for an offence previously dealt with via a conditional discharge. Ordered to pay £85 costs and a total of £36.59 compensation.