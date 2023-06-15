Magistrates ordered 30 people to pay £433 each for discarding used cigarettes in and around Northampton town centre.

The 30, aged between 18 and 52, were all issued with fixed penalty notices by West Northamptonshire Council enforcement officers cracking down on littering during December 2022. They wound up in court after failing to pay the £150 tickets.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

County magistrates issued all 30 — 23 of whom who live in the town — with £220 fines for dropping or otherwise depositing a cigarette on the floor and leaving it there and added a surcharge to fund victim services of £88 plus a £125 bill to contribute to the council’s legal costs. The offenders named on court documents were…

Magistrates ordered 30 people to pay out a total of nearly £13,000 for dropping used cigarettes in Northampton town centre

FLORIN ANTOCHI, aged 47, of Clare Street, Northampton, dropped a cigarette outside Ann Summers, Abington Street; fined £220, surcharge £88, costs £125.

MARIAN BUSUIOC, aged 47, of Brook Street, Northampton, dropped a cigarette outside The Grosvenor Centre; fined £220, surcharge £88, costs £125.

REECE CAPELL, aged 19, of Lea Road, Northampton, dropped a cigarette outside Island Vape, Wellingborough Road; fined £220, surcharge £88, costs £125.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

BENONIE CARABULEA, aged 49, of Craven Street, Northampton, dropped a cigarette outside KFC, Abington Street; fined £220, surcharge £88, costs £125.

EDIC CAZACU, aged 20, of Ashby Gardens, Northampton, dropped a cigarette outside The Grosvenor Centre; fined £220, surcharge £88, costs £125.

ELENA CEBAN, aged 36, of Rosedale Road, Northampton, dropped a cigarette outside Funky Hair Art, Wellingborough Road; fined £220, surcharge £88.

NATHAN CHICK, aged 40, of Overslade Close, Northampton, dropped a cigarette outside The Grosvenor Centre; fined £220, surcharge £88, costs £125.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

ANATOLI DOMBROVSLY, aged 41, of Purser Road, Northampton, dropped a cigarette outside Poundland, Abington Street; fined £220, surcharge £88, costs £125.

JADE HILLARY, aged 31, of Wellington Street, Northampton, dropped a cigarette outside Mach Recruitment, St Giles Street; fined £220, surcharge £88, costs £125.

SABAHATIN HYUSEIM, aged 24, of Newington Road, Northampton, dropped a cigarette outside Vodafone, Abington Street; fined £220, surcharge £88, costs £125.

EMILIO KANGER, aged 30, of Wellington Street, Northampton, dropped a cigarette outside The Grosvenor Centre; fined £220, surcharge £88, costs £125.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

SORIN LEONTE, aged 43, of Alexander Court, Northampton, dropped a cigarette outside Paddy Power, Market Square; fined £220, surcharge £88, costs £125.

VIRAK LEONARD LITA, aged 31, of Billing Road East, Northampton, dropped a cigarette outside Radio Northampton, Abington Street; fined £220, surcharge £88, costs £125.

JAKUB RYSZARD MALYSZKO, aged 37, of St Michael’s Road, Northampton, dropped a cigarette outside Alim Foods, Kettering Road; fined £220, surcharge £88, costs £125.

ELELN MARIN, age not given, Military Road, Northampton, dropped a cigarette in Earl Street; fined £220, surcharge £88, costs £125.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

DAMIEN MCHARLIES, aged 44, of Spencer Bridge Road, Northampton, dropped a cigarette outside The Grosvenor Centre; fined £220, surcharge £88, costs £125.

ALEXANDRU MOISA, aged 34, of Great Gull Crescent, Northampton, dropped a cigarette outside Tech Tronex, Abington Street; fined £220, surcharge £88, costs £125.

MARIA PARVU, aged 34, of Albany Road, Northampton, dropped a cigarette outside Poundland, Abington Street; fined £220, surcharge £88, costs £125.

MIMIRCIA POPESCU, aged 40, of Great Meadow, Northampton, dropped a cigarette outside Sports Direct, Abington Street; fined £220, surcharge £88, costs £125.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

SAMUEL STOIKA, aged 41, of Artizan Road, Northampton, dropped a cigarette outside Burger King, Abington Street; fined £220, surcharge £88, costs £125.

ALAN SZADDLINSK, aged 18, of Countess Road, Northampton, dropped a cigarette outside Edinburgh Wool Mill, Abington Street; fined £220, surcharge £88, costs £125.

LIAM TOSSELL, aged 52, of Church Green, Northampton, dropped a cigarette outside Poundland, Abington Street; fined £220, surcharge £88, costs £125.

SHIRLEY WINCH, aged 44, of Crickley Crescent, Northampton, dropped a cigarette outside Pizza Express, Derngate; fined £220, surcharge £88, costs £125.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

AMY JONES, aged 25, of Foxglove Crescent, Birmingham, dropped a cigarette outside Train Station, Black Lion Hill; fined £220, surcharge £88, costs £125.

MARIUS VIOREL RADUCEANU, aged 23, of Warwick Road, Coventry, dropped a cigarette outside the Grosvenor Centre; fined £220, surcharge £88, costs £125.

ADAM SMITH, aged 40, of St David’s Road, Tamworth, litter, namely cigarette outside the Grosvenor Centre; fined £220, surcharge £88, costs £125.

SCOTT STONE, aged 35, of Kingfisher Close, Wellingborough, dropped a cigarette outside Vodafone, Abington Street; fined £220, surcharge £88, costs £125.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

CEDAR FLORIN TOSUM, aged 29, of Bradbury Street, Dewsbury, dropped a cigarette in Earl Street, Northampton; fined £220, surcharge £88, costs of £125.

ROBERT TOTH, aged 45, of Great Park Street, Wellingborough, dropped a cigarette outside Sports Direct, Abington Street; fined £220, surcharge £88, costs £125.

FLORIN ELVIS TRANDAFIR, aged 36, of Netley Road, Ilford, dropped a cigarette outside Grosvenor Centre; fined £220, surcharge £88, costs £125.

■ We understand that some people may be angry or upset to see their name and address published here but covering court cases acts as a deterrent against crime and it is important that justice is being seen to be done.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Under English Law, it is a general principle that criminal court proceedings for adults should be held openly and in public. Verdicts and sentences are normally given out in open court and so are in the public domain. Newspapers such as ours therefore have the right to publish outcomes of all such criminal court cases.