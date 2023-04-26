Magistrates fined 30 people who were prosecuted for dropping cigarettes in Northampton town centre

Magistrates handed out nearly £8,000 in fines and court bills to 30 people aged between 20 and 61 who were prosecuted by West Northamptonshire Council for dropping cigarette ends in and around the town centre. CouncAll 30 were told to pay up to £265 each at hearings on April 18 after failing to pay £150 penalty notices issued by enforcement wardens in October last year.

Court documents showed 21 gave their addresses as Northampton. Another four were from Wellingborough, Rushden, Corby and Milton Keynes with another five from Coventry, Birmingham Derby, East London and Somerset. Those convicted with throwing down, dropping or otherwise depositing litter, namely a cigarette and leaving it there were:

DERRIN ALBY, aged 30, of West Rising, Northampton, outside Campbell Square police station; fined £100.00, surcharge £40.00, costs £125.00.

CRISTI CALUN, aged 30, of Aberdeen Terrace, Northampton, outside Costa Coffee, Fish Street; fined £100.00, surcharge £40.00, costs £125.00.

DESTINY AZOGI CHIGBUE, aged 40, of Lower Adelaide Street, Northampton, outside Lloyds Bank, George Row; fined £100.00, surcharge £40.00, costs £125.00.

BARRY HALL, aged 43, of Billing Road, Northampton, outside Tesco, Abington Street; fined £100.00, surcharge £40.00, costs £125.00.

ALAN LEE, aged 48, of Drayton Walk, Northampton, at Northampton train station; fined £100.00, surcharge £40.00, costs £125.00.

STEVE LESLIE, aged 52, of Near Side, Northampton, outside Revolution, Abington Street; fined £100.00, surcharge £40.00, costs £125.00.

KEVIN LEWIS, aged 45, of Thursby Road, Northampton, at Northampton train station; fined £100.00, surcharge £40.00, costs £125.00.

WILLIAM JAMES MABBUTT, aged 51, of Ashtree Way, Northampton, outside Northampton train station; fined £100.00, surcharge £40.00, costs £125.00.

JUSTIN MARSHALL, aged 48, of Military Road, Northampton, outside Douce, Bailiff Street; fined £100.00, surcharge £40.00, costs £125.00.

ANTANAS MESKAUSKAS, aged 43, of Lutterworth Road, Northampton, outside Kaka, Wellingborough Road; fined £100.00, surcharge £40.00, costs £125.00.

DEAN MILLER, aged 36, of Crestwood Close, Northampton, outside Dychurch Lifestyle, St Giles Street; fined £100.00, surcharge £40.00, costs £125.00.

ALEXANDRA MOCANU, aged 29, of Arrow Head Road, Northampton, outside HSBC, Abington Street; fined £100.00, surcharge £40.00, costs £125.00.

ANDRESCU PAPON, aged 42, of Randall Road, Northampton, in Cyril Street; fined £100.00, surcharge £40.00, costs £125.00.

JANE ROGERS, aged 51, of Cliftonville Court, Northampton, outside Mach Recruitment, St Giles Street; fined £100.00, surcharge £40.00, costs £125.00.

RANDEEP SINGH, aged 30, of Marriott Street, Northampton, outside St Giles Church; fined £100.00, surcharge £40.00, costs £125.00.

ANDREA STAN, aged 23, of Abington Street, Northampton, outside All Saints Church; fined £100.00, surcharge £40.00, costs £125.00.

MARIUS STOICA, aged 45, of Ethel Street, Northampton, outside Tesco, Abington Street; fined £100.00, surcharge £40.00, costs £125.00.

ION STUMI, aged 33, of Far Meadow Court, Northampton, outside Jenkins Estate, Clare Street; fined £100.00, surcharge £40.00, costs £125.00.

NICOLAE TITI, aged 56, of Gordon Street, Northampton, outside Mooch, St Giles Street; fined £100.00, surcharge £40.00, costs £125.00.

CLAUDIA DANIELA TUGUI, aged 20, of Pembroke Road, Northampton, outside Paddy Power, Market Square; fined £100.00, surcharge £40.00, costs £125.00.

APOATOL VIOREL, aged 33, of Charles Street, Northampton, outside Aldi, Earl Street; fined £100.00, surcharge £40.00, costs £125.00.

JOHN BROWN, aged 34, of Bristol Road, Bridgwater, at Northampton train station; fined £100.00, surcharge £40.00, costs £125.00.

TERRENCE DAWNEY, aged 39, of Outfield Close, Corby, at Northampton train station car park; fined £100.00, surcharge £40.00, costs £125.00.

JENNIFER DOHERTY, aged 40, of Northampton Road, Rushden, at Northampton train station car park; fined £100.00, surcharge £40.00, costs £125.00.

JULIE FITZPATRICK, aged 61, of Eden Street, Derby, outside Paddy Power, Market Square; fined £100.00, surcharge £40.00, costs £125.00.

ADRIAN GRGNUTA, aged 31, of Stainforth Road, Ilford, outside Northampton train station; fined £100.00, surcharge £40.00, costs £85.00.

HASSAN HUSSAIN, aged 29, of Drews Lane, Birmingham, at Northampton train station; fined £100.00, surcharge £40.00, costs £125.00.

GELU FLORIN IONICEL, aged 25, of Grindle Road, Coventry, outside German Doner Kebab, The Drapery; fined £100.00, surcharge £40.00, costs £125.00.

SARAH PARKER, aged 32, of Excelsior, Wellingborough, outside Northampton train station; fined £100.00, surcharge £40.00, costs £125.00.

LILLY SMITH, aged 28, of Tobago Drive, Milton Keynes, at Northampton train station; fined £100.00, surcharge £40.00, costs £125.00.

■ We understand that some people may be angry or upset to see their name and address published here but covering court cases acts as a deterrent against crime and it is important that justice is being seen to be done.

Under English Law, it is a general principle that criminal court proceedings for adults should be held openly and in public. Verdicts and sentences are normally given out in open court and so are in the public domain. Newspapers such as ours therefore have the right to publish outcomes of all such criminal court cases.

