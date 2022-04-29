Names of 28 people from Northampton, Daventry, Towcester, Blisworth and Kislingbury sentenced in court

■ These cases were heard by local magistrates on April 20

ZACHARY TERRANCE WILLIAM HAMILL, aged 28, of Warren Road, Northampton, entered as a trespasser with intent to steal; fined £675, surcharge £68, costs £400.

LEMUEL LYNFORD LAWS, aged 42, of Cloutsham Street, Northampton, used threatening or abusive words or behaviour, resisted police; fined £148, surcharge £34, costs £310.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Northampton Magistrates' Court.

JASON CROW, aged 29, of Benbow Close, Daventry, assault occasioning actual bodily harm; 70 hours unpaid work, surcharge to fund victim services £95, Crown Prosecution Service costs £85.

MICHAEL ANDREW BURGESS, aged 45, of Latimer Court, Northampton, assault by beating; community order, surcharge £95, costs £85.

NORBERT KOWALEWSKI, aged 31, of Eastfield Road, Delapre, two charges of assault by beating, drove while disqualified; community order with treatment for drug dependency, surcharge £95, costs £625.

DANNY HUGH MOLYNEAUX, aged 32, of Lower Meadow Court, Northampton, resisted police, breach of court order; community order, surcharge £95, costs £85.

JULIA ANCA, aged 22, of Staunton Avenue, Northampton, no insurance; fined £660, surcharge £66, costs £90, six points.

ABRAHAM JAMES BUSARI, aged 43, of Kingsthorpe Grove, Northampton, no insurance, drove a dangerous vehicle, obscured windscreen; fined £824, surcharge £82, costs £90, six points.

GHEORGHE-MARIUS CONSTANTINESCU, aged 46, of The Approach, Northampton, speeding; fined £666, surcharge £66, costs £90.

JOSHUA LUKE FAREY, aged 30, of Nether Jackson Court, Northampton, speeding; fined £220, surcharge £34, costs £90, six points.

SHANE JOHN GARRETT, aged 33, of Edgehill Road, Northampton, defective tyre; fined £440, surcharge £44, costs £90, three points.

ADAM JACK GOLDING, aged 26, of Mill Lane, Kislingbury, no insurance; fined £660, surcharge £66, costs £90, six points.

VEACESLAV ISPAS, aged 47, of Falcutt Way, Northampton, speeding; fined £660, surcharge £66, costs £90, six points.

BENJAMIN COCHIECE JONES, aged 31, of Ryland Road, Northampton, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence; fined £220, surcharge £34, costs £90, three points.

KRZYSZTOF KUCHARSKI, aged 31, of The Causeway, Northampton, speeding; fined £369, surcharge £36, costs £90, six points.

BRENDAN MARK McLAUGHLIN, aged 43, of Bailiff Street, Northampton, speeding; fined £800, surcharge £80, costs £90, four points.

PIOTR LUKASZ MIARSKI, aged 37, of York Close, Towcester, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence; fined £92, surcharge £34, costs £90, three points.

TINASHE MUDYAHOTO, aged 38, of St Edmunds Road, Northampton, no insurance; fined £660, surcharge £66, costs £90, six points.

FRANCES NEAL, aged 34, of Keble Close, Daventry, speeding; fined £440, surcharge £44, costs £90, four points.

FRANCES NEAL, aged 34, of Keble Close, Daventry, speeding; fined £220, surcharge £34, costs £90, three points.

RUDY OFFICER, aged 27, of Friars Avenue, Northampton, drove an e-scooter without a licence, no insurance; fined £160, surcharge £34, costs £90, six points.

VASILE MARIAN PINTILIE, aged 37, of South Street, Weedon, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence, no insurance; fined £492, surcharge £49, costs £90, six points.

CALLUM JOSEPH SMITH, aged 25, of Rothersthorpe Road, Northampton, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence, no insurance; fined £880, surcharge £88, costs £90, six points.

BENJAMIN MUDDLE, aged 43, of Blisworth Marina, Blisworth, speeding; fined £220, surcharge £34, costs £90, three points.

ALEXANDRU STEFAN, aged 42, of Bitten Court, Northampton, failed to give information identifying a driver suspected of an offence; fined £600 surcharge £60, costs £90, six points.

TREVIS MEBELLI, aged 32, of Acorn Road, Northampton, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence, no insurance; fined £368, surcharge £37, costs £90, disqualified for six months due to repeat offending.

DUMITRU LUCIAN MOISA, aged 43, of Billing Road East, Northampton, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence, no insurance; fined £880, surcharge £88, costs £90, disqualified for six months due to repeat offending.

RADU-DAN POP, aged 34, of Alcombe Road, Northampton, speeding; fined £440, surcharge £44, costs £90, disqualified for 21 days.

CHRISTOFOROS TSAKALIS, aged 37, of Stanley Street, Northampton, drove while using a hand-held mobile phone; fined £222, surcharge £34, costs £90, disqualified for six months due to repeat offending.

■ We understand that some people may be angry or upset to see their name and address published here but covering court cases acts as a deterrent against crime and it is important that justice is being seen to be done.

Under English Law, it is a general principle that criminal court proceedings for adults should be held openly and in public. Verdicts and sentences are normally given out in open court and so are in the public domain. Newspapers such as ours therefore have the right to publish outcomes of all such criminal court cases.

Addresses included here are provided by Northamptonshire Magistrates' Court Service and are those given by the defendant. They are only withheld when there is a court order in place. Any queries in relation to the addresses should be directed to the court service.