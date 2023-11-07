Names of 28 people fined for dropping cigarettes in and around Northampton town centre

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

■ These cases were heard by Northamptonshire magistrates on October 23

ADIRANA ATANASOVO, aged 34, of Winchester Road, Northampton, dropped or otherwise deposited litter, namely a cigarette, and left it there outside Eco White Goods, Kettering Road; fined £220.00, surcharge £88.00, costs £125.00.

TONY BOLRA, aged 54, of Semilong Road, Northampton, dropped or otherwise deposited litter, namely a cigarette, and left it there outside Lorne Road Stores; fined £220.00, surcharge £88.00, costs £125.00.

Magistrates fined 28 people for dropping cigarette ends in and around Northampton town centre

LEDIO CELA, aged 22, of Lower Adelaide Street, Northampton, dropped or otherwise deposited litter, namely a cigarette, and left it there outside Premier Stores, Clare Street, fined £220.00, surcharge £88.00, costs £125.00.

CONSTANTIN FLORIN, aged 38, of Clare Street, Northampton, dropped or otherwise deposited litter, namely a cigarette, and left it there outside Guildhall, Dychurch Lane; fined £220.00, surcharge £88.00, costs £125.00.

ESTHER GRAEME, aged 48, of Foskitt Court South, Northampton, dropped or otherwise deposited litter, namely a cigarette, and left it there outside Northampton Museum, Guildhall Road, fined £220.00, surcharge £88.00, costs £125.00.

THOMAS GRIZZLE, aged 48, of Icknield Drive, Northampton, dropped or otherwise deposited litter, namely a cigarette, and left it there outside Greenview Surgery, Hazeldene Road; fined £220.00, surcharge £88.00, costs £125.00.

JODIE HOLMES, aged 36, of Moore Street, Northampton, dropped or otherwise deposited litter, namely a cigarette, and left it there outside Alam Supermarket, Clare Street; fined £220.00, surcharge £88.00, costs £125.00.

ANETA JOKOVICH, aged 39, of Harlestone Road, Northampton, dropped or otherwise deposited litter, namely a cigarette, and left it there outside Grosvenor Center, Abington Street; fined £220.00, surcharge £88.00, costs £125.00.

LALON KHAN, aged 47, of Overstone Road, Northampton, dropped or otherwise deposited litter, namely a cigarette, and left it there outside Lamplighter pub, Overstone Road; fined £220.00, surcharge £88.00, costs £125.00.

JAKUB KURYLOWICZ, aged 27, of Coverack Close, Northampton, dropped or otherwise deposited litter, namely a cigarette, and left it there outside Greggs, Mercers Row; fined £220.00, surcharge £88.00, costs £125.00.

MARIUS LUCAN, aged 49, of Charles Street, Northampton, dropped or otherwise deposited litter, namely a cigarette, and left it there outside Megway, Abington Street; fined £220.00, surcharge £88.00, costs £125.00.

NARCIS NICULAE, aged 34, of Palmerston Road, Northampton, dropped or otherwise deposited litter, namely a cigarette, and left it there outside the Fire Station, Campbell Square; fined £220.00, surcharge £88.00, costs £125.00.

REX NOKA, aged 35, of Wheatfield Road South, Northampton, dropped or otherwise deposited litter, namely a cigarette, and left it there outside Guildhall, St Giles Street; fined £220.00, surcharge £88.00, costs £125.00.

MOHAMMED OMAR, age not given; of Regent Street, Northampton, dropped or otherwise deposited litter, namely a cigarette, and left it there outside Swan & Helmet, Clare Street; fined £220.00, surcharge £88.00, costs £125.00.

ALI SHAH, aged 54, of Queens Road, Northampton, dropped or otherwise deposited litter, namely a cigarette, and left it there outside Northampton College, Booth Lane South; fined £220.00, surcharge £88.00, costs £125.00.

DEREK MICHAEL SPECK, aged 70, of Alliston Gardens, Northampton, dropped or otherwise deposited litter, namely a cigarette, and left it there outside Co-op Funeral Care, Barrack Road; fined £220.00, surcharge £88.00, costs £125.00.

GIL STANFORD, aged 52, of Clare Street, Northampton, dropped or otherwise deposited litter, namely a cigarette, and left it there outside Lamplighter pub, Overstone Road; fined £220.00, surcharge £88.00, costs £125.00.

ADRIAN STEFANO, aged 28, of Ribble Close, Northampton, dropped or otherwise deposited litter, namely a cigarette, and left it there outside Mach Recruitment, St Giles Street; fined £220.00, surcharge £88.00, costs £125.00.

NICOLETA STIRBU, aged 43, of Charles Street, Northampton, dropped or otherwise deposited litter, namely a cigarette, and left it there outside Earl Street Stores, Earl Street; fined £220.00, surcharge £88.00, costs £125.00.

STEVEN UNDERWOOD, aged 60, of Lauds Road, Northampton, dropped or otherwise deposited litter, namely a cigarette, and left it there in Grange Road; fined £220.00, surcharge £88.00, costs £125.00.

DANIEL VASILE, aged 42, of Wellington Street, Northampton, dropped or otherwise deposited litter, namely a cigarette, and left it there outside Earl Street Stores, Earl Street; fined £220.00, surcharge £88.00, costs £125.00.

BULBUC VEACESLAV, aged 56, of Lindsay Avenue, Northampton, dropped or otherwise deposited litter, namely a cigarette, and left it there outside Aldi, Earl Street; fined £220.00, surcharge £88.00, costs £125.00.

LAMITA VERRS, aged 35, of East Paddock Court, Northampton, dropped or otherwise deposited litter, namely a cigarette, and left it there outside Aldi, Earl Street; fined £220.00, surcharge £88.00, costs £125.00.

RODICA VLADAN, aged 41, of Robert Street, Northampton, dropped or otherwise deposited litter, namely a cigarette, and left it there outside Aldi, Earl Street; fined £220.00, surcharge £88.00, costs £125.00.

GEORGIAN VLAICU, aged 42, of Derby Road, Northampton, dropped or otherwise deposited litter, namely a cigarette, and left it there outside Mach Recruitment, St Giles Street; fined £220.00, surcharge £88.00, costs £125.00.

BRYN WHITE, aged 38, of Artizan Road, Northampton, dropped or otherwise deposited litter, namely a cigarette, and left it there outside the park, St Katherines Gardens; fined £220.00, surcharge £88.00, costs £125.00.

MOHAMMED AHMAD, aged 34, of Katherine Road, London E7, dropped or otherwise deposited litter, namely a cigarette, and left it there outside Lamplighter pub, Overstone Road; fined £220.00, surcharge £88.00, costs £125.00.

GINA MOORE, aged 27, of Alastor, Wellingborough, dropped or otherwise deposited litter, namely a cigarette, and left it there outside the Post Office, St Giles Street; fined £220.00, surcharge £88.00, costs £125.00.

■ We understand that some people may be angry or upset to see their name and address published here but covering court cases acts as a deterrent against crime and it is important that justice is being seen to be done.

Under English Law, it is a general principle that criminal court proceedings for adults should be held openly and in public. Verdicts and sentences are normally given out in open court and so are in the public domain. Newspapers such as ours therefore have the right to publish outcomes of all such criminal court cases.