Littering costs each offender £433 after they failed to pay council penalties

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Magistrates hit 25 people with £433 court bills for littering after they failed to pay West Northamptonshire Council fixed penalties fined for dropping cigarettes in and around Northampton town centre during June 2023…

NICHITA BACIU, aged 22, of Purser Road, Northampton, dropped or otherwise deposited litter, namely a cigarette, and left it there outside Radio Northampton, Abington Street; fined £220, surcharge £88, costs £125.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

ALINA BALALAU, aged 42, of Shakespeare Road, Northampton, dropped or otherwise deposited litter, namely a cigarette, and left it there outside Lyca Mobile, Kettering Road; fined £220, surcharge £88, costs £125.

Magistrates fined 25 people for dropping cigarettes in and around Northampton town centre

ISABELLA BIUAI, aged 48, of Kettering Road, Northampton, dropped or otherwise deposited litter, namely a cigarette, and left it there outside Aldi, Earl Street, Northampton; fined £220, surcharge £88, costs £125.

ALBU CAMELIA, aged 37, of Dunster Street, Northampton, dropped or otherwise deposited litter, namely a cigarette, and left it there outside Mounts Surgery, Lower Mounts; fined £220, surcharge £88, costs £125.

PEPTUREO ELENA, aged 39, of Artizan Road, Northampton, dropped or otherwise deposited litter, namely a cigarette, and left it there outside Aldi, Earl Street, Northampton; fined £220, surcharge £88, costs £125.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

TYTY GEOGI, aged 40, of Wellington Street, Northampton, dropped or otherwise deposited litter, namely a cigarette, and left it there outside Costcutter, Clare Street, Northampton; fined £220, surcharge £88, costs £125.

KYLE HEASMAN, aged 27, of Joshua Square, Northampton, dropped or otherwise deposited litter, namely a cigarette, and left it there outside Eco White Goods, Kettering Road; fined £220, surcharge £88, costs £125.

NICOLA CLAIRE HEWITT, aged 40, of Hopmeadow Court, Northampton, dropped or otherwise deposited litter, namely a cigarette, and left it there outside Riga, Kettering Road; fined £220, surcharge £88, costs £125.

MIHAELA ILIE, aged 23, of Rose Court, Daventry, dropped or otherwise deposited litter, namely a cigarette, and left it there at car park, Wellington Street; fined £220, surcharge £88, costs £125.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

VASILI IONEL, aged 39, of Dunster Street, Northampton, dropped or otherwise deposited litter, namely a cigarette, and left it there outside Paddy Power, Abington Square; fined £220, surcharge £88, costs £125.

ELENI KAROZI, aged 38, of Park Crescent East, Northampton, dropped or otherwise deposited litter, namely a cigarette, and left it there at car park, Wellington Street; fined £220, surcharge £88, costs £125.

EIONA MANOLI, aged 47, of Bailiff Street, Northampton, dropped or otherwise deposited litter, namely a cigarette, and left it there outside Aldi, Earl Street; fined £220, surcharge £88, costs £125.

EUGENE METICURS, aged 27, of Overstone Road, Northampton, dropped or otherwise deposited litter, namely a cigarette, and left it there outside Euro Market, Kettering Road; fined £220, surcharge £88, costs £125.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

ABDUL MONAF, aged 58, of Alfred Street, Northampton, dropped or otherwise deposited litter, namely a cigarette, and left it there outside Coral, Lorne Road; fined £220, surcharge £88, costs £125.

VASALI MONICA, aged 43, of Collingwood Road, Northampton, dropped or otherwise deposited litter, namely a cigarette, and left it there outside Eco White Goods, Kettering Road; fined £220, surcharge £88, costs £125.

YORGA NICU, aged 38, of St Pauls Road, Northampton, dropped or otherwise deposited litter, namely a cigarette, and left it there outside Aldi, Earl Street; fined £220, surcharge £88, costs £125.

FLORENTINA NITA, aged 27, of Notre Dame Mews, Northampton, dropped or otherwise deposited litter, namely a cigarette, and left it there outside HSBC, Abington Street; fined £220, surcharge £88, costs £125.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

OANA POPESCU, aged 27, of Wellington Street, Northampton, dropped or otherwise deposited litter, namely a cigarette, and left it there outside Paddy Power, Kettering Road; fined £220, surcharge £88, costs £125.

MARIUS PUPAZAN, aged 44, of Alexander Court, Northampton, dropped or otherwise deposited litter, namely a cigarette, and left it there outside Earl Street Stores, Earl Street; fined £220, surcharge £88, costs £125.

GHEANINA RADU, aged 36, of Abington Grove, Northampton, dropped or otherwise deposited litter, namely a cigarette, and left it there outside Radio Northampton, Abington Street; fined £220, surcharge £88, costs £125.

BOGDAN TOANCA, aged 34, of Dunster Street, Northampton, dropped or otherwise deposited litter, namely a cigarette, and left it there outside Aldi, Earl Street; fined £220, surcharge £88, costs £125.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

CARMEN VASILI, aged 45, of Lewis Road, Northampton, dropped or otherwise deposited litter, namely a cigarette, and left it there outside Aldi, Earl Street, Northampton; fined £220, surcharge £88, costs £125.

GHEORGHE VASILI, aged 46, of Bunting Road, Northampton, dropped or otherwise deposited litter, namely a cigarette, and left it there outside Langham Hotel, Barrack Road; fined £220, surcharge £88, costs £125.

PREMTIM DOGJANI, age not given, of Highbury Road, Luton, dropped or otherwise deposited litter, namely a cigarette, and left it there outside Lamplighter, Overstone Road; fined £220, surcharge £88, costs £125.

MATEUSZ KACZMAREK, aged 29, of Talbot Road, Bournemouth, dropped or otherwise deposited litter, namely a cigarette, and left it there outside Costcutter, Kettering Road; fined £220, surcharge £88, costs £125.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

■ We understand that some people may be angry or upset to see their name and address published here but covering court cases acts as a deterrent against crime and it is important that justice is being seen to be done.

Under English Law, it is a general principle that criminal court proceedings for adults should be held openly and in public. Verdicts and sentences are normally given out in open court and so are in the public domain. Newspapers such as ours therefore have the right to publish outcomes of all such criminal court cases.