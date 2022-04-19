■ These cases were heard by local magistrates on April 7

SYLVAIN AMOASI, aged 46, of Beech Avenue, Northampton, drunk and disorderly; fined £220, surcharge to fund victim services £34, Crown Prosecution costs £100.

WARREN WHITE, aged 24, Lower Meadow Court, Northampton, participated in gathering in a private dwelling of two or more people; fined £466, surcharge £47, costs £300.

Northampton Magistrates' Court.

OWEN EMUSAN TIMBERLAKE, aged 65, of Gladwell Court, Northampton, drove while disqualified, no insurance; 80 hours unpaid work, surcharge £95, costs £85, disqualified for 12 months.

RENATA ELENA CRETU, aged 23, of Stimpson Avenue, Northampton, drove while disqualified, no insurance, carried excess number of passengers; 180 hours unpaid work, surcharge £95, costs £170, disqualified for 18 months.

VITALIJS OLISEUSKIS, aged 37, of South Holme Court, Northampton, criminal damage to a car, possession of a lock knife in public, failed to surrender to custody; 18 weeks in prison suspended for 18 months, 180 hours unpaid work, compensation £100, surcharge £128, costs £85.

GARY MICHAEL FIELDING, aged 51, of no fixed address, two charges of assault by beating; discharged conditionally for six months, discharged conditionally for 6 months, compensation £50, surcharge £22.

■ These cases were heard on April 8

JONATHAN GORDON HART, aged 48, of no fixed address, made off without payment for diesel worth £131.68 and £76.37, stole alcohol from Asda worth £750; 60 hours unpaid work, compensation £958.05.

LEWIS MATTHEW PREEN, aged 25, of Pitsford Road, Chapel Brampton, speeding; fined £100, surcharge £34, costs £85, three points.

MURRAY BIERMAN, aged 43, of Shakespeare Road, Northampton, theft, fraud, interfering with a motor vehicle, failed to comply with the supervision requirements following release from prison; 12 weeks in prison, compensation £50.

MIROSLAW KRZYSZTOF SOROKO, aged 47, of Fleetwind Drive, Northampton, drink-driving, taking a vehicle without consent, no insurance, no licence; 10 weeks in prison suspended for 12 months, disqualified for 30 months, compensation £1,500.

CRAIG COLIN McKENZIE BULL, aged 32, of Bibury Crescent, Northampton, assault by beating; 100 hours unpaid work, compensation £100.

BAYLEY JAMES FITZSIMONS, aged 24, of Abington Avenue, Northampton, failed to provide a specimen of blood, possession of cannabis, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence, no insurance, committed an offence while on a suspended sentence; fined £180, surcharge £34, costs £85, disqualified for 18 months.

NASARI IBRAHYIM, aged 28, of Franklin Street, Northampton, intentionally touched a woman without consent, two charges of assault by beating, criminal damage, failed to surrender to custody; community order with alcohol abstinence requirement for 90 days, compensation £300, surcharge £95, costs £500.

JASON BRIAN SMITH, aged 50, of Spencer Parade, Northampton, possession quantity of cannabis; fined £60, surcharge £34, costs £85.

ANDREI BELEAEV, aged 29, of East Park Parade, Northampton, drink-driving; fined £415, surcharge £42, costs £85, disqualified for 14 months.

DUMITRU COVASA, aged 32, of East Park Parade, Northampton, drink-driving: fined £700, surcharge £70, costs £85, disqualified for 17 months.

MICHAEL DENIS NATHAN, aged 55, of Micklewell Lane, Northampton, used threatening or abusive words of behaviour; discharged conditionally for 12 months, surcharge £22, costs £85.

LYDIA ROSEMARY NIXON, aged 28, of Eskdale Avenue, Northampton, two charges of assaulting police officers; community order, compensation £150, surcharge £95, costs £85.

STEPHEN ROBERT TANNEY, aged 58, of Oak Road, Brackley, failed to comply with notification requirements of Sexual Offences Act; fined £576, surcharge £58, costs £85.

MARK RICHARD LIVINGSTONE, aged 55, of Sywell Road, Overstone, speeding; fined £576, surcharge £58, costs £90, three points.

JAMES WILLIAM Edward GALE, aged 52, of Clickers Drive, Northampton, speeding; fined £220, surcharge £34, costs £90, disqualified for six months due to repeat offending.

SCOTT PETER CASEY, aged 48, of Coaching Walk, Northampton, speeding; fined £216, surcharge £34, costs £90, three points.

SAM TOBY SCULLION, aged 32, of Regent Street, Northampton, speeding; fined £440, surcharge £44, costs £90, six points.

VASILE BASOC, aged 39, of Strelley Avenue, Northampton, no insurance; fined £550, surcharge £55, costs £90, disqualified for six months.

SUZANNE VICTORIA GODFREY, aged 43, of Longwell, Maidford, speeding; fined £486, surcharge £49, costs £90, five points.

■ We understand that some people may be angry or upset to see their name and address published here but covering court cases acts as a deterrent against crime and it is important that justice is being seen to be done.

Under English Law, it is a general principle that criminal court proceedings for adults should be held openly and in public. Verdicts and sentences are normally given out in open court and so are in the public domain. Newspapers such as ours therefore have the right to publish outcomes of all such criminal court cases.

Addresses included here are provided by Northamptonshire Magistrates' Court Service and are those given by the defendant. They are only withheld when there is a court order in place. Any queries in relation to the addresses should be directed to the court service.