Names of 18 offenders from Northampton and Daventry sentenced in court

TIMOTHY ALAN JASPER, aged 36, of Brookside Meadows, Northampton, drunk in charge of a Voi electric scooter; fined £433, surcharge to fund victim services £43, Crown Prosecution Service costs £85, ten points.

BOBBY PARSON-BARNES, aged 18, of Regent Street, Northampton, rode a motorcycle otherwise than in accordance with a licence, no insurance; fined £660, surcharge £88, costs £85, eight points.

BILLY LEE MARK VICCARS, aged 20, of Herbert Street, Northampton, possession of cannabis; fined £107, surcharge £34.

ASHLEY ETHERINGTON, aged 33, of Rosedale Road, Northampton, criminal damage; compensation of £1,500.

NICHOLAS RAPER, aged 49, of Woodrush Way, Northampton, drink-driving; fined £1,423, surcharge £142, costs £85, disqualified for 28 months.

STACEY LOUISE BURKE, aged 37, of Newnham Road, Northampton, assault by beating, committed an offence during operational period of a suspended sentence; five months in prison suspended for two years, fined £50, compensation of £400,

■ These cases were heard on April 29

MIHAIL CURMEI, aged 33, of Louise Road, Northampton, drink-driving, driving while disqualified, failed to surrender to custody; 12 weeks in prison suspended for 12 months, 200 hours unpaid work, surcharge £128, costs £620, disqualified for 40 months.

STEVEN REGINALD WARREN, aged 36, of Cherry Close, Northampton, failed to comply with supervision requirements following release from prison; seven days in prison, costs £60.

STEVEN REGINALD WARREN, aged 36, of Cherry Close, Northampton, stole mosquito repellant spray value £143.80p from Boots, Weston Favell; fined £40, surcharge £34, costs £85.

JAMES EDWARD CADD, aged 43, of Thursby Road, Northampton, two charges racially aggravated use of threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour; six months’ probation, compensation of £520, surcharge £95, costs £85..

KIMBERLEY JENNIFER HARVEY, aged 20, of Blisworth Close, Northampton, assaulted a police officer; fined £120, compensation of £50, surcharge £34, costs £85.

PAUL GEORGE FARREN, aged 38, of Cartmel Road, Daventry, failed to provide a specimen of breath; 120 hours unpaid work, surcharge £95, costs £85, disqualified for 17 months.

PATRICK CONNORS, aged 59, of Eastern Avenue South, Northampton, failed to provide information identifying a driver suspected of an offence; fined £660, surcharge £66, costs £90, six points.

SIMON MALORIE EDWARDS, aged 55, of The Stour, Daventry, two charges of failing to provide information identifying a driver suspected of an offence; fined £922, surcharge £92, costs £90, 12 points.

VLADAMIR CENA, aged 36, of Boothville Green, Northampton, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence, no insurance; fined £600, surcharge £60, costs £300, disqualified for driving licence for 12 months due to repeat offending.

BRADLEY JOE JARVIS, aged 38, of Massey Close, Northampton, speeding; fined £600, surcharge £60, costs £90, disqualified for 28 days.

■ These cases were heard on April 30

MIRANDA FAITH GAISFORD, aged 33, of Carey Street, Northampton, failed to comply with supervision requirements following release from prison; ten days in prison, costs £60.

FLORIN MALDARICA, aged 21, of Sidebrook Court, Northampton, failed to comply with a community order; fined £100, costs £60.

DEAN EDWARD SARGENT, aged 40, of Churchill Avenue, Northampton, stole two bottles of Smirnoff Ice from Sainsbury’s, stole two bottles of champagne and two packs of steak from BP Connect, failed to surrender to custody, community order, surcharge £95, costs £85, compensation of £70.

