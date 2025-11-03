Names of 17 offenders sentenced at Northampton Magistrates’ Court including a fly-tipper

These cases involved fly-tipping, a stalker who breached his court order, driving while disqualified, speeding and anti-social behaviour…

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

■ These cases were heard by Northamptonshire magistrates on October 21

JOSEPH PAUL SMITH, aged 29, of Croftmeadow Court, Northampton, deposited garden waste in or on land, namely Banbury Lane service road, without authority; fined £200, prosecution costs £1,100, surcharge to fund victim services £80.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

JUDE BUEN-HIMIO, aged 24, of High Street, Upton, failed to comply with a community order by four times failing to attend unpaid work; fined £53, costs £60.

Local magistrates deal with hundreds of cases each week

JOSEPH HENRY POTTER, aged 54, of Malthouse Close, Northampton, failed to comply with a community order by failing to attend Northampton Probation Office for a planned appointment; costs £60.

TODD SPENCER, aged 24, of Excelsior Gardens, Northampton, failed to comply with a community order by twice failing to report for unpaid work sessions; fined £500, costs £60.

PAUL McKINTOSH, aged 59, of Craven Street, Northampton, breached a stalking protection order by attending an address and shouting obscenities at a woman; community order with electronic monitoring of whereabouts for one year, compensation of £250, costs £85, surcharge £114.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

SYLVIA JOHNSTON, aged 45, of Lower Priory Street, Northampton, breached a criminal behaviour order by being found in Abington Street, Northampton, when prohibited from doing so; community order, costs £85.

■ These cases were heard on October 22

JASON JONES, aged 36, of Coleraine Close, Northampton, speeding on A45 Higham Road, Wellingborough — 84mph exceeding the legal limit of 70mph; fined £84, costs £110, disqualified for one month.

AVISRAN REKALA, aged 22, of Ash Grove, Bugbrooke, speeding on M1 — 57mph exceeding a temporary speed restriction of 50mph, fined £40, costs £85, surcharge £16, nine points.

JOLENE SHARP, aged 35, of Clarence Avenue, Northampton, used a vehicle on Clarence Avenue, Northampton, without third party insurance, used a vehicle with tyre with any of the ply / cord exposed; fined £280, surcharge £123, six points.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

NATASHA BLEASE, aged 41, of Teesdale, Northampton, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence on Kettering Road, Northampton — unsupervised driver held an expired provisional licence and was not displaying L plates, used a vehicle without third party insurance; fined £880, costs £110, surcharge £352, disqualified for six months.

IACOB BARBASCUMPA, aged 26, of Sidebrook Court, Northampton, used a vehicle on Portland Place, Northampton, without third party insurance; fined £1,100, costs £110, surcharge £440, six points.

VICTORIA LOCKE, aged 43, of Ham Meadow Drive, Northampton, failed to comply with a community protection notice; conditionally discharged for 12 months, costs £150, surcharge £26.

JOSH FOUNTAINE, aged 33, of Lindsay Avenue, Northampton, drove while disqualified on Bourton Way, Wellingborough; community order with 40 hours unpaid work, costs £85, disqualified for 30 months.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

LEONARD DANVESSEL, aged 45, Leah Bank, Northampton, speeding on A30 Fingle Glen, Devon — exceeding the legal limit of 70mph; fined £315, surcharge £126, three points.

JAMES MICHEL, aged 47, of Middle Greeve, Northampton, used a vehicle on Towcester Road, Northampton, without third party insurance, fined £320, costs £110, surcharge £128, six points.

PETER FLOOD, aged 63, of High Street, Blakesley, speeding on A5 Watling Street, Watford Gap — 57mph exceeding the legal limit of 50mph; fined £146, costs £110, surcharge £58, disqualified for six months.

JOLENE SHARP, aged 35, of Clarence Avenue, Northampton, used a vehicle with equipment likely to cause danger of injury — the vehicle had been modified and had various defects: internal furnishings removed such as door cards and rear seats, aftermarket bucket seats with harnesses fitted, aftermarket steering wheel, roll cage in the rear, aftermarket braking system appeared to allow the handbrake to be operated from a protruding handle as opposed to a conventional handbrake, anti-lock braking system warning light was illuminated indicating a fault, handbrake offered no retention to the vehicle and when fully applied the vehicle was able to be pushed, fined £108, costs £300.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

■ We understand that some people may be angry or upset to see their name and address published here but covering court cases acts as a deterrent against crime and it is important that justice is being seen to be done.

Under English Law, it is a general principle that criminal court proceedings for adults should be held openly and in public. Verdicts and sentences are normally given out in open court and so are in the public domain. Newspapers such as ours therefore have the right to publish outcomes of all such criminal court cases.

Addresses included here are provided by Northamptonshire Magistrates' Court Service and are those given by the defendant. They are only withheld when there is a court order in place. Any queries in relation to the addresses should be directed to the court service. Click HERE or Google IPSO to find more about what to expect if you have appeared in court.