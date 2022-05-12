Names of 16 people and one health care provider from Northampton, Earls Barton and Brackley sentenced in court

Northampton Magistrates' Court.

■ These cases were heard by local magistrates on May 3

WALTER THOMAS HOYLAND, aged 21, of Cutler Close, Northampton, criminal damage; compensation of £350.

INTEGRAL CARE SOLUTIONS LTD, of Kingsfield Close, Northampton, failed to give information relating to identifying a driver suspected of an offence; fined £1,000, surcharge £100, costs £250.

LEE REEDER, aged 44, of Alliston Gardens, Northampton, failed to provide a specimen of blood, used threatening or abusive words or behaviour, fined £350, surcharge £35, costs £85, disqualified for four months.

VERONICA ALEKSANDRE, aged 43, of St Leonard’s Road, Northampton, two charges of assaulting a police officer, used threatening or abusive words or behaviour; six weeks in prison suspended for 12 months, compensation of £300.

GARY ANDERSON, aged 39, of Hood Road, Daventry, failed to give information identifying a driver suspected of an offence, fined £660, surcharge £66, costs £90, six points.

MARK BOLAND, aged 60, of Northfield Road, Northampton, speeding; fined £440, surcharge £44, costs £90, four points.

ELENA DURNEA, aged 29, of Entwood Drive, Northampton, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence, fined £116, surcharge £34, costs £90, three points.

ROSE FAITH FRANCIS, aged 57, of Brockton Street, Northampton, failed to give information identifying a driver suspected of an offence; fined £596, surcharge £59, costs £90, six points.

CARLEY-MARIE MILLS, aged 38, of Ruskin Road, Northampton, speeding; fined £220, surcharge £34, costs £90, three points.

EMILY MOUNT, aged 42, of Field View, Brackley, speeding; fined £220, surcharge £34, costs £90, three points.

ELIZABETH PURKISS, aged 36, of Snowdrop Way, Northampton, speeding; fined £220, surcharge £34, costs £90, three points.

MICKY GEORGE ROBSON, aged 34, of Pintail Close, Northampton, no insurance, fined £660, surcharge £66, costs £90, six points.

ROMAN TOBER, aged 33, of Greenfield Avenue, Northampton, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence; fined £220, surcharge £34, costs £90, three points.

ILIE VOLOCEAI, aged 38, of Middlemore, Northampton, speeding; fined £176, surcharge £34, costs £90, three points.

■ These cases were heard on May 4

TERRY JAMES CAMPBELL, aged 37, of Keats Close, Earls Barton, handling stolen goods; fined £660, surcharge £66, costs £620.

KIERAN JAMES HARVEY, aged 24, of The Briars, Northampton, obstructed a police officer; community order, fined £360, surcharge £95, costs £620.

RYAN LEWIS HUTCHINGS, aged 29, of Drayton Walk, Northampton, drink-driving, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence, no insurance; fined £120, surcharge £34, costs £85, disqualified for 18 months.

■ We understand that some people may be angry or upset to see their name and address published here but covering court cases acts as a deterrent against crime and it is important that justice is being seen to be done.

Under English Law, it is a general principle that criminal court proceedings for adults should be held openly and in public. Verdicts and sentences are normally given out in open court and so are in the public domain. Newspapers such as ours therefore have the right to publish outcomes of all such criminal court cases.

Addresses included here are provided by Northamptonshire Magistrates' Court Service and are those given by the defendant. They are only withheld when there is a court order in place. Any queries in relation to the addresses should be directed to the court service.