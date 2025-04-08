Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

■ These cases were heard by Northamptonshire magistrates on March 24

CRISTIAN ENACHI, aged 24, of Brook View, Grange Park, drink driving — 64 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath exceeding the prescribed limit of 35mg; fined £500, disqualified for 18 months, costs £85.

ADAM ASTON, aged 46, of Tenby Road, Northampton, stole Ariel pods pack to the value of £74.40 from Savers, stole three steaks to the value of £18 from One Stop, stole a selection of meat items to the value of £216.70 from Co-op; 21 days in prison, compensation of £113.

Northampton Magistrates' Court

ANDREW BOUSFIELD, aged 54, of St Paul’s Road, Northampton, two counts of breaching a criminal behaviour order by being drunk or consuming alcohol in Northampton; 12 weeks in prison suspended for 24 months, alcohol treatment, costs £170.

ANNA RUTHERFORD, aged 45, of Ashburnham Road, Northampton, stole items to the value of £31.29 from Co-op; fined £50, costs £85.

SHANNON KENNEDY, aged 19, of St James Close, Daventry, drink driving — 49 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath exceeding the prescribed limit of 35mg; fined £120, surcharge £48, costs £85, disqualified for 12 months.

FRANKIE FISHER, aged 18, of Calvert Close, Greens Norton, possession of a Class A drug — cocaine; conditionally discharged for 18 months, surcharge £26, costs £85.

DEAN SARGENT, aged 43, of Churchill Avenue, Northampton, stole £556.37 worth of goods from Lidl, assault by beating; community order, compensation of £656.37, surcharge £114, costs £85.

TINA BRADBURY, aged 64, of Cox Gardens, Greens Norton, drink driving — 47 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath exceeding the prescribed limit of 35mg; fined £120, surcharge £48, costs £85, disqualified for 12 months.

ZOLTAN MOLDOVAN, aged 45, of Danefield Road, Northampton, drunk in charge of a vehicle — 90 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath exceeding the prescribed limit of 35mg; fined £500, disqualified for six months due to repeat offending, costs £85.

THOMAS DILLEY, aged 38, of Hester Street, Northampton, three counts of failing to comply with a community protection notice by being drunk in a public place and using insulting, threatening and intimidating language and behaviour towards police and public, common assault, attempted to steal a bottle of wine to the value of £4.99 from Aldi; community order, fined £600, costs £85.

CHARLENE BOOTH, aged 37, of Teesdale, Northampton, stole multiple items to the value of £64.23 from Home Bargains; fined £50.

CRISTIAN BORTA, aged 19, of Harrier Park, Northampton, going equipped for theft at Breezehill, Northampton — namely fuel syphoning tubes and equipment; conditionally discharged for 24 months, surcharge £26, costs £85.

RAJA JAWAID, aged 32, of Blagreaves Lane, Derby, at Northampton possession of a Class B drug — cannabis, at Northampton General Hospital used threatening / abusive words / behaviour likely to cause harassment, alarm or distress; fined £160, costs £85.

MICHAEL MORRIS, aged 39, of Holdenby Road, Spratton, criminal damage to a vehicle to the value of £650; fined £288, compensation of £650, surcharge £114, costs £85.

JANIS LAZDINS, aged 45, of Uppingham Street, Northampton, used a vehicle without third party insurance; fined £660, surcharge £264, costs £400, six points.

D'REECE TAYLOR, aged 19, of Quaker Way, Northampton, failed to comply with a community order by failing to attend unpaid work sessions; fined £50, costs £60.

■ These cases were heard on March 25

LIAM UNDERWOOD, aged 35, of Woodford Street, Northampton, on December 27, 2024, stole wine to the value of £80 from One Stop, on December 31 stole wine to the value of £112 from One Stop, on January 30 stole wine to the value of £35 from Co-op, on or about January 30 stole wine to the value of £60 from Co-op, on or about January 30 stole washing liquid to the value of £70 from Co-op, on or about January 30 stole wine to the value of £80 from Co-op, on February 16 stole multiple goods of a value unknown from Co-op, on February 22 stole multiple items to the value of £174 from Co-op, on February 22 stole several items to the value of £166.30 from Co-op; 20 weeks in prison, compensation of £484.80.

JAMIE KIGHTLEY, aged 31, of no fixed abode, theft of motor vehicle; six weeks in prison, compensation of £700;

STUART ANDERSON, aged 45, of Holmecross Road, Northampton, stole chocolate to the value of £20 from Co-op; fined £40, compensation of £20, costs £85.

ANDREW GRIFFIN, aged 32, of Stanley Road, Northampton, on February 19 stole items to the value of £20.10 from One Stop, on March 9 stole household items to the value of £350 from Co-op, on March 11 stole household items to the value of £200 belonging to Co-op, on March 10 stole energy drinks to the value of £236.40 from Co-op, 20 weeks in prison, compensation of £805.50.

RICHARD DUNKLEY, aged 36, of Ashcroft Gardens, Northampton, possession of a Class A drug — heroin; fined £120, surcharge £48, costs £85.

LUKE SCARLEY, aged 32, of Dallington Haven, Northampton, on February 13, 2025, stole food items to the value of £74.48 from One Stop, on February 22 stole washing items , to the value of £42.19 from One Stop, on February 23 stole food items to the value of £148.35 from One Stop, on February 26 stole food items to the value of £100 from One Stop, on February 26 stole Food Items to the value unknown from One Stop, on February 27 stole food items to the value of £150 from One Stop, on March 2 stole food items to the value of £242 from One Stop, on March 3 stole food products to the value of £140 from One Stop, on March 7 stole food products to the value of £150 from One Stop, on March 15 stole meat products to the value of £86.45 from Co-op; 20 weeks in prison, compensation of £1,365.47.

CONNOR ROGERS, aged 28, of Stanley Road, Northampton, on March 9 stole household items to the value of £350 from Co-op, on March 10 stole household items to the value of £236.40 from Co-op, on March 11 stole household items to the value of £200 from Co-op, on March 12 stole dishwasher tablets to the value of £66.75 from Tesco Express; 16 weeks in prison, compensation of £853.15.

PATRICK KEENAN, aged 40, of no fixed abode, stole several bottles of wine of approximate value £100-£150 from Sainsbury’s Local, eight weeks in prison, costs £85.

RICKY FHALORA, aged 37, of Deal Street, Northampton, stole bottles of wine of a value unknown from Co-op, stole bottles of wine of a value £55.15 from Co-op; 19 weeks in prison, compensation of £27.57.

LIAM UNDERWOOD, aged 35, of Woodford Street, Northampton, stole bottles of wine of a value £55.15 from Co-op; 20 weeks in prison, compensation of £27.57.

MOTIUR RAHMAN, aged 44, of Grafton Street, Northampton, racially / religiously aggravated harassment / alarm / distress by words / writing; fined £440, compensation of £100, surcharge £176, costs £650.

DEAN GUDGEON, aged 48, of Kingsley Road, Northampton, two counts of assaulting persons by beating; community order with 200 hours unpaid work, compensation of £100. surcharge £114, costs £85.

MUSTAFA ALI, aged 21, of Camborne Close, Northampton, three counts of assaulting persons by beating, assault by beating of an emergency worker, failed to surrender to custody; 26 weeks in prison, compensation of £100, costs £200.

IVAN YAO, aged 20, of Lytchet Way, Enfield, possession of an offensive weapon — a zombie knife — at Northampton railway station; three months in prison suspended for 12 months, 100 hours unpaid work, costs £85.

LEWIS DEROSA, aged 28, of no fixed abode, breached a court order; fined £50.

STUART GARY ANDERSON, aged 45, of Holmecross Road, Northampton, failed to comply with a community order by failing to attend a home visit appointment; fined £80, costs £60.

DAVID JOHN McMAHON, aged 50, of Overstone Road, Northampton, failed to comply with a community order by failing to attend a planned probation office appointment; fined £80, costs £60.

MYLES CHRISTIAN PEACHMENT, aged 31, of South Close, Braunstone, failed to comply with a community order by failing to attend unpaid work appointment; fined £80, costs £60.

ARAN WHITLOCK, aged 30, of Bouverie Walk, Northampton, failed to comply with a community order by failing to attend unpaid work; fined £40, costs £60.

■ We understand that some people may be angry or upset to see their name and address published here but covering court cases acts as a deterrent against crime and it is important that justice is being seen to be done.

Under English Law, it is a general principle that criminal court proceedings for adults should be held openly and in public. Verdicts and sentences are normally given out in open court and so are in the public domain. Newspapers such as ours therefore have the right to publish outcomes of all such criminal court cases.

