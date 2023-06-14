NAMED: Fly-tippers hit with huge fines over rubbish left on streets in and around Northampton

Four residents convicted of fly-tipping offences in and around Northampton have landed whopping court bills after being dragged to court.

West Northamptonshire Council prosecuted the four under environmental protection laws after investigations traced items among dumped rubbish back to their door and they failed to pay fixed penalty notices. Magistrates handed out fines totalling nearly £3,000 for the offences plus more than £4,500 to cover the council’s legal costs.

Cabinet member David Smith pledged the council will continue clamping down on fly-tippers. He said “We will not hesitate to take action against those who think they can carelessly discard rubbish on our streets, causing a negative impact on our environment and our communities. “There is simply no excuse for fly-tipping and offenders will face the consequences of their actions.

Umit Bilgin was fined £1,400 and ordered to pay a further £1,940 in costs and surcharge for dumping rubbish at this fly-tipping hotspot near Northampton

“These cases demonstrate our commitment to investigating and responding to cases of environmental crime as well as the invaluable support we receive from residents to report fly-tips and provide statements which are vital when reaching a positive outcome and prosecution.” Those convicted were:

■ Umit Bilgin, aged 43 of Patterdale Walk, Northampton.

Bilgin pleaded guilty to two charges of treating controlled waste, namely household waste produced, in a manner likely to cause pollution of the environment or harm to human health and failing to take all measures available to secure that a transfer of household waste was to a person for authorised transport purposes.

Council officers were alerted to household and construction waste dumped in Spectacle Lane, Moulton — which is a rural hot spot for fly-tipping — in February 2022 and issued a £400 fixed penalty notice after finding items which linked the rubbish to Bilgin. Bilgin did not pay the fixed penalty and was instead fined £1,400, ordered to pay costs amounting to £1,800 and a victim surcharge of £140.

■ Emma Smith, aged 31, of Harefield Road, Blackthorn.

Smith was found guilty of dumping three plastic carrier bags and one black refuse bag containing general domestic, cardboard and aluminium in Harefield Road after failing to pay a fixed penalty notice of £150 and failing to attend court. She was fined £220 and ordered to pay £952.27 costs plus a victim surcharge of £88.

■ Kelly Short aged 41, of Kingsland Gardens, Kingsthorpe.

A neighbourhood warden found a pile of green refuse sacks dumped in Kingsland Gardens during a routine patrol in October 2022. Short was issued with a fixed penalty notice of £150 and wound up in court after failing to provide evidence to support a challenge of the fine issued. Short failed to pay the fixed penalty or appear in court — where she was found guilty in her absence and ordered to pay a £220 fine plus costs amounting to £952.27 and a victim surcharge of £88.

■ Marian Gheorghe, aged 49, of Edith Street, Northampton.

Gheorge was convicted of dumping five bags of rubbish on the corner of Wilberforce Street and St Edmunds Road in May 2022. He did not pay a fixed penalty notice of £400 and pleaded not guilty at court — but was convicted, fined £1,050 and ordered to pay £1,000 costs and a victim surcharge of £105.