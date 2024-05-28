Trevor Evans, from Mendip Way, Little Stanion, Corby,

A convicted paedophile who took issue with being told to turn down his loud music has been jailed after a naked outburst.

Trevor Evans left nothing to the imagination when he launched a verbal assault on locals, armed with a large blade.

Northampton Crown Court heard that Evans had received complaints about the loud music that had been blaring out of his flat, in Mendip Way, Little Stanion, from 7.30am on December 15 last year.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK.

Prosecuting, Micaila Williams, said that after being asked to turn down the music, he came out of his flat ‘shouting and screaming’, completely naked.

He walked outside and began to knock on a nearby door, holding a large machete-type weapon.

He then shouted at a man sitting in a car: “Come on, get out of your f****** car. Get out else I’ll cut you up.”

When police arrived they arrested him and found the machete hidden in a plant pot.

Friday’s (May 24) hearing had been adjourned so that Evans could have the opportunity to undergo a psychiatric report but the court heard he told his barrister Catherine Rose that his mental health was fine and that he wished to be sentenced immediately.

Appearing via videolink from a room at HMP Peterborough, Evans appeared to be doing an unspecified type of sign language at various points throughout the hearing.

He had admitted indecent exposure and possession of a bladed article at a previous magistrates’ court hearing.

Evans has 16 previous convictions on his record dating back to 1999.

One, from November 2023, involved sexual activity with a child under the age of 13. He received a three-year community order and was made the subject a ten-year sexual harm prevention order.

Ahead of that trial, he had been held on remand and had only been released a few days before the exposure offence is said to have taken place.

Ms Rose said that her client had been released from HMP Nottingham without his belongings and had already encountered issues with others living nearby his home, which had left him upset.

She said that he had picked up the blade from his shed.