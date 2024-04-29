Mystery surrounds how woman was injured after she was found in area of Northampton

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A woman was found injured in an area of Northampton over the weekend and police are now working to find out what happened.

The woman was found injured in Mill Lane on Saturday (April 27).

Paramedics treated the woman and spoke to an individual in the area.

Police officers are now keen to speak to that individual, as well as anyone who was in the Mill Lane area between 10.30pm and 11.15pm on Saturday, as they work to establish how she was injured.

Officers would like to speak to anyone who has any information that may help with inquiries. If you saw or heard anything of note, police urge you to get in touch.