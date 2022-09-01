News you can trust since 1931
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
Faces of some of those jailed at Northampton Crown Court during August

Murderer, paedophiles, knifeman and a career thief all jailed at Northampton Crown Court in August 2022

Offenders aged from 21 to 73 all put behind bars

By Kevin Nicholls
Thursday, 1st September 2022, 8:30 am

August was another busy month for the courts in Northamptonshire with a murderer, sex offenders, thieves and thugs in the dock. Here is just a few now locked up for their crimes.

1. Grant Harding

Harding, 30, launched what police described as a “violent and unprovoked attack” on homeless 44-year-old Robert Jadecki as he lay in his sleeping bag in Hester Street, Northampton in the early hours of June 16, 2021, kicking and stamping and yelling abuse. Jadecki died just after 9.30pm the same day leading to Harding being found guilty of murder. He will be sentenced at a later date.

Photo: Northamptonshire Police

Photo Sales

2. Michael Roberts

Michael Leonard Roberts — known as ‘Mike’ — breached his sexual harm prevention order but using the alias ‘Michael Fairy’ to get tickets to see a show at a Northampton school starring children as young as six. The 73-year-old, of Dallington Haven, Northampton, got a suspended sentence but then breached the order again just three days later and was sentenced to one year, 16 weeks on a second appearance before magistrates.

Photo: Northamptonshire Police

Photo Sales

3. William James

Paedophile James wept as he was jailed over his ‘thirst’ for images of child abuse. The 39-year-old, formerly known as Stephen Umney, had clips of toddlers being sexually assaulted among thousands of horrific files which he shared — even telling one pal he was “running out of baby stuff”. James, from Higham Ferrers, will serve half of his sentence of two years, 10 months in custody then be released on licence.

Photo: Northamptonshire Police

Photo Sales

4. Richard Smith

Paedophile hunters tricked the army veteran from Kettering into travelling to Manchester to meet what he thought was a 13-year-old girl for sex after promising her sweets and saying he could wear a condom because he didn't want her to get pregnant. The 66-year-old was sentenced to three years after admitting four child sex offences.

Photo: Northamptonshire Police

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 3