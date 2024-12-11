Murder investigation launched after sudden death of man at Wellingborough prison HMP Five Wells
Police were called to the category C prison yesterday (Tuesday) and a murder investigation has since been launched.
A Northamptonshire Police spokesman said: “Officers were called to reports of the sudden death of a 49-year-old man at His Majesty Prison Five Wells in Wellingborough at about 9.30am on Tuesday, December 10.
"Detectives from East Midlands Special Operations Unit (EMSOU) Major Crime team have launched an investigation and are working closely with the prison to establish the circumstances which has led to the man’s death.
"A 20-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder and remains in police custody.”
A spokesman for HMP Five Wells said: “A 49-year old man died on Tuesday 10 December 2024 at HMP Five Wells.
"Our thoughts are with his family and friends.
"We can confirm that Northamptonshire Police are investigating the circumstances of his death.”
HMP Five Wells opened in early 2022 on the site of the former HMP Wellingborough and was the first of the former government’s New Prisons Programme.
The modern resettlement prison holds around 1,700 male prisoners.
HM Inspectorate of Prisons (HMIP) visited the site at the start of November to follow up on areas of concern flagged in January this year.