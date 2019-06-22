Murder investigation launched after stabbing in village near Wellingborough

A man has died following a stabbing in Little Harrowden last night.

Detectives have today launched a murder investigation following the death last night, Friday, June 21.

Officers were called to Hardwick Road, Little Harrowden, at around 8.30pm, to reports of a serious assault on a man.

On arrival, a 44- year-old man was found to be suffering serious stab wounds and was treated by paramedics. He was taken to Kettering General Hospital, and later to University Hospital Coventry where he was pronounced dead.

Four people, three men and one woman, have been arrested in connection with the incident and remain in custody.

This is believed to have been an isolated incident and neighbourhood officers will be patrolling the area to offer reassurance.

An area around the scene is cordoned off and is expected to remain so today.

The quiet village has only 1,000 residents and crime is very low. Local people reported hearing screaming and people running at the scene, as well as major emergency services activity in the area through the night.

Anyone who has information is asked to contact Northamptonshire Police on 101 or CrimeStoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.