Murder investigation launched after death of 27-year-old Northampton man

Detectives have launched a murder investigation after a 27-year-old Northampton man died in hospital following an assault in the town.

The victim was taken to Northampton General Hospital after collapsing on Tuesday, July 11, with relatives informing police that he had been assaulted on Tuesday, July 4.

The man was later transferred to University Hospital Coventry with a serious head injury, but sadly died yesterday (Sunday, July 16).

A forensic post-mortem will take place at Leicester Royal Infirmary in the coming days.

The victim has not been named by Northamptonshire Police at the time of publication but his family have issued a picture of him.

Officers from the East Midlands Specialist Operations Unit’s Major Crime Team are now investigating the events that led to his death and are keen to hear from anyone with relevant information.

Detective Chief Inspector Adam Pendlebury, who is leading the investigation, said: “Having spoken with the man’s relatives, we believe he was assaulted by a group of up to four men while in the vicinity of the Racecourse at some point between 6am and 8pm on Tuesday, July 4.

CCTV images of the victim who has not yet been named. Picture: Northamptonshire Police

“We are working at pace to establish the timeline and circumstances of this assault, which appears to have left this man with injuries which tragically have proved fatal.

“I know there will be concern within the local community at what has happened, and I would urge anyone who is worried to speak to one of our officers – we currently have an increased patrol presence in the Racecourse area and are very keen to speak to anyone who may have information which will help our enquiries.

“Specially trained officers are supporting the man’s family at this desperately difficult time, and our thoughts are with them all in their grief.

“We are committed to securing justice for this young man, and I would urge anyone with information, however small or trivial you may feel it to be, to get in touch with us as a matter of urgency.”

Anyone with information is urged to call Northamptonshire Police on 101, or Crimestoppers in confidence on 0800 555111.

Please quote incident number 23000427923 to ensure your information reaches the right person as quickly as possible.