Murder investigation launched after boy, 16, killed in Wellingborough

A murder investigation is under way after a boy was killed on a Wellingborough estate.

Police are at the scene in Brooke Close on the Queensway estate this morning (Friday), with a cordon set up around an underpass linking Shelley Road to Park Farm.

Officers were called at about 5.45pm yesterday evening (Thursday) to Brooke Close to reports that a boy had been stabbed. Despite the efforts of paramedics, he died shortly afterwards.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police at the scene of an underpass by Shelley Road.

An 18-year-old man and two 16-year-old boys were arrested last night on suspicion of murder in connection with the boy’s death and all three remain in police custody at this time.

A 15-year-old who was also stabbed during the incident was taken to hospital but his injuries are not thought to be life-threatening or life-changing.

Senior investigating officer, Detective Chief Inspector Joe Banfield, said: “This investigation is moving at a fast pace and I am absolutely determined to bring those that did this to justice.

“For a 16-year-old boy to lose his life in any circumstances is tragic but to have it taken away in this manner is unbelievably sad. Specialist officers are supporting his family at this time and they have asked for privacy while they attempt to come to term with what has happened.

Police at the scene this morning

“Three arrests were quickly made last night but I would still appeal for any witnesses or anyone with information to come forward and speak to us.

“Whilst we do believe that this was an isolated incident, high-visibility police patrols will be taking place in Wellingborough today to reassure the local community and I would encourage anyone with concerns in the area to approach one of our officers who will be happy to help.”

Witnesses or anyone with information should call Northamptonshire Police on 101. Alternatively, if you would like to pass us your information anonymously, you can call Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.

Flowers have also been placed at the scene this morning.