Muggers steal victim's iPhone during late-night robbery near Northampton town centre

Detectives have issued descriptions of three men who mugged a victim in a late-night attack near Northampton town centre last month.

The trio —all in their mid-20s — punched the man to the floor before stealing his iPhone during the robbery in Wilberforce Street, close to its junction with Wellingborough Road.

A Northamptonshire Police spokesman confirmed the trio walked off towards St Edmund's Road following the attack, which happened at around 12.40am on January 20.

Detectives are appealing for witnesses following a mugging in Wilberforce Street last month

Police say the main offender was described as a white man, about 6ft 2in and of a medium build. He had short, dark-coloured hair, was clean shaven and wore dark clothing.

A second suspect is described as a mixed race man with medium length afro hair, about 5ft 8in tall, skinny and clean shaven.

Another suspect is described as a white man, about 6ft tall and of a medium build. He was also clean-shaven with short brown hair and wore dark-coloured glasses.