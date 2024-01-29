M&S employee punched in the face as man walked out of Northampton store with trolley full of stolen goods

Police would like to speak to the man pictured.

A M&S employee was punched in the face after he challenged a man who walked out of the Northampton store with a trolley full of stolen goods.

The incident happened at the Sixfields Retail Park shop on Sunday January 7 at around 4pm.

Police say a man entered the M&S store and loaded a trolley full of items before leaving without paying. When challenged, he punched a member of staff in the face, pushed him and shouted abuse before walking off.

Officers believe the man in the image may have information which could assist with their investigation and are appealing for him or anyone who may recognise him to get in touch.