Mountain bike and tools stolen from summer house in garden of Northampton home

A mountain bike and tools have been stolen from a summer house in the garden of a Northampton home.

The incident happened in Pomfret Arms Close on Friday, January 3, between 6.15am and 6.45am.

Police say the unknown offender entered a back garden and stole items from a summer house including a dark red mountain bike as well as Makita, Stihl and Stanley tools.

A Northamptonshire Police spokeswoman added: “The suspect is described as a white male, about 5ft 10in, wearing light grey trousers, a dark grey jacket with a hood, and black trainers.”

Witnesses or anyone with information should call Northamptonshire Police on 101, quoting incident number: 25000003970.

