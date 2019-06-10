Motorists charged with drink driving in Northamptonshire named by police

Northamptonshire Police is naming drivers charged with drink or drug driving as part of a month-long campaign to tackle offending over the summer.

The force has published the details of those people who have been arrested and charged on their website and publicised it on their social media platforms.

Drink and drug drivers are being named this summer as part of the forces efforts to crack-down on offending.

Monday, June 3:

One driver was arrested in Northampton for failing a roadside drug test, pending the results of a blood test.

Tuesday, June 4:

A 43-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of driving whilst over the prescribed limit in Northampton following a collision. He has been released under investigation whilst further enquiries are conducted.

Thursday, June 6:

Two 19-year-old men and one 22-year-old man were arrested for driving a motor vehicle whilst unfit through drugs. They have all been released under investigation pending the results of blood tests.

Friday, June 7:

Leon Noel, 57, of The Drive, Northampton, was charged with driving whilst over the prescribed limit after being stopped by officers. Noel will appear before Northampton Magistrates’ Court on Thursday, June 20.

John Roberts, 64, of Overleys Court, Northampton, was charged with driving whilst over the prescribed limit after being stopped driving by officers. Roberts will appear before Northampton Magistrates’ Court on Monday, June 24.

Saturday, June 8:

Kelly Emerson, 46, of Crow Lane, Northampton, was charged with driving whilst over the prescribed limit after being stopped by officers. Emerson will appear before Northampton Magistrates’ Court on Monday, June 24.

A 41-year-old male was arrested for driving whilst over the prescribed limit following a collision. He has been released under investigation whilst further enquiries are conducted.

One driver was arrested for driving whilst unfit through drugs after being stopped by officers. He has been released under investigation pending the results of a blood test.

Sunday, June 9:

Alex Giles, 18, of Kettering Road, Broughton, was charged with driving whilst over the prescribed limit after being stopped by officers. He will appear before Northampton Magistrates’ Court on Monday, June 24.

A 32-year-old man whose identity has not yet been confirmed was charged with driving whilst over the prescribed limit after being stopped by officers. He has been remanded into custody and will appear before Northampton Magistrates’ Court on Monday, June 10.

A 27-year-old old woman from Rushden was arrested for driving whilst under the influence of drugs. She has been released under investigation pending the results of a blood test.

To report suspected drink or drug driving in confidence, call the Drivewatch Hotline on 0800 174615 or dial 101. In an emergency, call 999.