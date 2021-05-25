Motorists' 'belt up' warning as police launch safety crackdown on Northamptonshire's roads

'Seat belts can be difference between life and death,' warns traffic officer

By Kevin Nicholls
Tuesday, 25th May 2021, 11:40 am

Police have launched a crackdown on anyone not belting up on Northamptonshire's roads.

The campaign, part of a National Police Chiefs' Council national operation, runs until June 13 aiming to dramatically cut the number of people killed or seriously injured.

Not wearing a seat belt is one of the 'fatal four' driving offences — alongside speeding, drink-driving and using a mobile — which is most commonly linked to road casualties.

Research has shown more than a quarter of all males who died in crashes were not wearing a seat belt.

PC Dave Lee of Northamptonshire Police Safer Roads Team said: “Wearing a seat belt in a car is such a basic piece of road safety advice and could be the difference between life and death in a road collision.

“Last year we held a similar operation and more than 250 seat belt offences were detected over a three-week period.

"It amazes me that some people still fail to belt up or wear their seat belts incorrectly.

“Having attended a number of fatal road traffic collisions where people have been ejected from the car, the consequences of not wearing a seat belt just aren’t worth contemplating.

“By not wearing one, you’re 30 times more likely to be ejected from a vehicle and twice as likely to die from injuries as a result of a collision. So please take responsibility for your personal safety on the roads and belt up!”

Officers will focus on educating drivers and passengers on the dangers of not wearing a seat belt — particularly the use of child seats and carrying under-14s in cars.

That will be followed by a two weeks of enforcement when anyone caught not belted up will be offered the choice of an online education course or a fixed penalty fine of £100.

If they elect to go to court, the fine increases to a maximum £500.

Drivers with too many passengers in vehicles will receive an automatic three points on their driving licence and a £100 fixed penalty fine.