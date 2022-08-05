Motorist repeatedly kicked during shocking road rage incident in Daventry

A shocking road rage incident took place in Daventry, which involved a motorist being kicked repeatedly.

The incident happened in Deerhurst Road between 10.10pm and 10.20pm on Saturday, July 30.

Police are appealing for witnesses after a man in his 50s was driving, when a grey Audi Q2 overtook his vehicle and stopped in front of him.

Police are appealing for witnesses.

A Northamptonshire Police spokeswoman said: “The passenger got out of the Audi and approached the other vehicle, opened the door, and pulled the man out of his car. He then repeatedly assaulted the man, who suffered a medical seizure and fell to the ground.

“The assault continued as the man was repeatedly kicked whilst the female driver of the Audi got out of the vehicle and filmed the incident. The offender is described as white, aged 28 to 30, about 5ft 10 and of a medium build with blond hair which had black highlights and a beard.

“It is believed a member of the public intervened and officers are appealing for this witness to come forward and get in touch as soon as possible.”